Target to debut designer dress collection this summer

It’s sundress season.

Continue Reading Below

Target has launched “The Designer Dress Collection,” partnering with three fashion brands led by women: LoveShackFancy, Cushnie and Lisa Marie Fernandez for summer looks priced between $40 to $60.

Expect soft florals, lace and ruffles in the dreamy dresses from designer Rebecca Hessel Cohen’s LoveShackFancy collection. Lisa Marie Fernandez brings a wave of bohemian beach-chic fashion with sophisticated puff sleeve shirtdresses and flare-sleeve cover-ups. And there are bright colored slip dresses by Cushine designer Carly Cushnie.

WILL CLOTHING RENTAL COMPANIES SURVIVE THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC?

The dresses were designed for every body type with sizing ranging from XXS to 3X. Each will go on sale on June 6.

Retailers have struggled lately, with nationwide COVID-19-related shutdowns causing J.C. Penny, J.Crew and Neiman Marcus to file for bankruptcy protection.

Industry-wide, pants sales dropped 13 percent and jacket sales were down 33 percent according to new data from Adobe. Meanwhile, loungewear sales, including pajamas, surged 143 percent.

E-commerce, meanwhile, has been booming for loungewear and athleisure as more people invested in comfortable clothing with stay-at-home orders in place. But now that the weather is warming up, there may be more demand for affordable summer staples.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS