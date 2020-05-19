Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Target

Target to debut designer dress collection this summer

Designers LoveShackFancy, Lisa Marie Fernandez, Cushnie will also be featured in collection

By FOXBusiness
close
Frontline workers from a number of businesses are planning to strike Friday and some are asking customers to refrain from buying from those businesses in solidarity. FOX Business’ Lauren Simonetti with more.video

Workers from Target, Amazon, FedEx to protest safety conditions Friday

Frontline workers from a number of businesses are planning to strike Friday and some are asking customers to refrain from buying from those businesses in solidarity. FOX Business’ Lauren Simonetti with more.

It’s sundress season.

Continue Reading Below

Target has launched “The Designer Dress Collection,” partnering with three fashion brands led by women: LoveShackFancy, Cushnie and Lisa Marie Fernandez for summer looks priced between $40 to $60.

Target has teamed up with LoveShackFancy for its latest designer dress collection. 

Expect soft florals, lace and ruffles in the dreamy dresses from designer Rebecca Hessel Cohen’s LoveShackFancy collection. Lisa Marie Fernandez brings a wave of bohemian beach-chic fashion with sophisticated puff sleeve shirtdresses and flare-sleeve cover-ups. And there are bright colored slip dresses by Cushine designer Carly Cushnie.

WILL CLOTHING RENTAL COMPANIES SURVIVE THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC? 

The dresses were designed for every body type with sizing ranging from XXS to 3X. Each will go on sale on June 6.

Retailers have struggled lately, with nationwide COVID-19-related shutdowns causing J.C. Penny,  J.Crew and Neiman Marcus to file for bankruptcy protection.

Industry-wide, pants sales dropped 13 percent and jacket sales were down 33 percent according to new data from Adobe. Meanwhile, loungewear sales, including pajamas, surged 143 percent.

E-commerce, meanwhile, has been booming for loungewear and athleisure as more people invested in comfortable clothing with stay-at-home orders in place. But now that the weather is warming up, there may be more demand for affordable summer staples.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS