Apple

Apple reopening 25 more stores in 6 states

In addition, 12 stores will reopen in Canada and another 10 in Italy

By FOXBusiness
Apple will be reopening 25 stores this week in six states: California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Oklahoma and Washington.

In addition, 12 stores will reopen in Canada and another 10 in Italy.

"While we know many customers are eager for their local store to reopen, our commitment is to reopen our stores when we are confident the environment is safe. We miss our customers and look forward to seeing them again soon," said Apple in a statement.

Customers are encouraged to check with your individual store to see what services are available. All open locations will offer Apple Pickup, where customers can buy online and select a time to pick up their product at the store, and Genius Bar appointments by reservation.

Apple is instituting special safety measures including social distancing, temperature checks will be conducted at the door and face coverings will be required for all employees and customers.

Apple has about 270 U.S. stores which were shut in March due to coronavirus, moving the company to online sales.

The company reopened all 42 of its branded stores in China in the middle of March.