TJ Maxx, Marshalls reopen online stores with limited access

Maxxinistas will be able to shop online, but won't be able to go on any sprees just yet.

TJ Maxx and sister discount retailer Marshall’s reopened online stores recently after pausing orders in mid-March in response to the coronavirus health crisis, but due to high demand and employee safety concerns, shoppers can only browse, not buy, at this time.

"We have temporarily stopped taking orders online. Our site is open for browsing, but you cannot buy at this time. We apologize for any inconvenience,” the homepage of the websites said on Thursday.

While giving customers access to online shopping could ease up store congestion in select parts of the country where retailers have reopened, shoppers may have to visit websites in the early morning hours if they want to access goods before they sell out. TJ Maxx, Marshalls and Sierra e-commerce stores will start limiting the number of orders customers can place every day to keep its employees safe.

"We are limiting orders each day as we get back up and running," a TJ Maxx spokesperson told FOX Business in an email.

The news comes as hundreds of people flocked to TJ Maxx brick-and-mortar stores earlier this week as they began reopening in different parts of the country as some states started easing restrictions.

Photos showed crowds of shoppers inside and outside stores shopping for discounted clothing, shoes and accessories with seemingly no regard for social distancing recommendations.

TJ Maxx said it installed protective shields at cash registers and added social distancing markers in its lines along with implementing new cleaning regimens throughout the day.

"Associates return to our distribution centers and offices, we are also implementing new safety protocols designed to help protect their health as well," TJX CEO Ernie Herrman said in a statement.

