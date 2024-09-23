Boeing makes 'final' offer of 30% wage increase to striking workers

Boeing has raised its offer to the tens of thousands of union employees on strike at the aerospace giant, in what the company referred to as its "best and final contract offer."

In details posted to its website, Boeing's latest proposal to the members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers promises a 30% general wage increase over four years, along with a $6,000 ratification bonus for workers if they agree to it by Friday.

The planemaker also reinstated an annual performance bonus and lifted its 401(k) match in its latest offer as it tries to lure the 33,000 striking employees off the picket lines and back onto the job as the strike continues into its second week.

Boeing previously offered a 25% pay increase over the life of the contract, and a $3,000 ratification bonus. The unionized workers are seeking a 40% pay increase over the span of the four-year contract.

BOEING STRIKE COSTS SET TO SOAR IF LABOR DISPUTE DRAGS ON

The union did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment on Boeing's latest offer.

Boeing has frozen hiring and started furloughs for thousands of U.S. employees to reduce costs. A prolonged strike could cost several billion dollars, fraying the planemaker's already strained finances and threatening a downgrade of its credit rating.

BOEING'S NEW CEO CLOSES ON $4.1M HOME AMID LABOR UNION STRIKE

The strike, Boeing's first since 2008, is the latest event in a tumultuous year for the company that began with a January incident when a door panel detached from a new 737 MAX jet mid-air.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BA THE BOEING CO. 156.30 +2.99 +1.95%

Boeing Co.

Boeing has planned for workers to take one week of furlough every four weeks on a rolling basis for the duration of the strike.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The extensive furloughs show new CEO Kelly Ortberg is preparing the company to weather a prolonged strike that may not be easily resolved given the anger among rank-and-file workers who want 40% higher pay and a performance bonus restored.

Reuters contributed to this report.