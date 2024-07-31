Boeing names Kelly Ortberg as new CEO

Boeing on Wednesday named aerospace veteran Robert "Kelly" Ortberg as its new CEO.

Ortberg, who led Boeing supplier Rockwell Collins, will succeed Dave Calhoun, who announced earlier this year his intent to retire from the aerospace company.

"Kelly is an experienced leader who is deeply respected in the aerospace industry, with a well-earned reputation for building strong teams and running complex engineering and manufacturing companies," Boeing’s board chair, Steven Mollenkopf, said in a statement. "We look forward to working with him as he leads Boeing through this consequential period in its long history."

