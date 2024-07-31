Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Boeing
Published | Updated

Boeing names Kelly Ortberg as new CEO

Ortberg will replace Boeing chief Dave Calhoun

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for July 30

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Boeing on Wednesday named aerospace veteran Robert "Kelly" Ortberg as its new CEO.

Ortberg, who led Boeing supplier Rockwell Collins, will succeed Dave Calhoun, who announced earlier this year his intent to retire from the aerospace company.

"Kelly is an experienced leader who is deeply respected in the aerospace industry, with a well-earned reputation for building strong teams and running complex engineering and manufacturing companies," Boeing’s board chair, Steven Mollenkopf, said in a statement. "We look forward to working with him as he leads Boeing through this consequential period in its long history."

Kelly Ortberg, chief executive officer of Rockwell Collins Inc., stands for a photograph at the company's production facility in in Manchester, Iowa, U.S., on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016. Boeing Co. has chosen Rockwell Collins to provide the first touchscreen monitors to be installed in a commercial airplane.

Kelly Ortberg, chief executive officer of Rockwell Collins Inc., stands for a photograph at the company's production facility in in Manchester, Iowa, U.S., on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016. Boeing Co. has chosen Rockwell Collins to provide the first touch (Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.