Apple investor day, Powell testimony, jobs report top week ahead

It will be a busy week ahead for investors full of congressional hearings, big names, and important earnings reports.

The stock market is coming off a solid week with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rising nearly 2% while the Nasdaq Composite rose 2.6%.

FOX Business breaks down this week's top market events:

FED SIGNALS MORE INTEREST RATE HIKES NEEDED TO FIGHT STICKY INFLATION

Monday, March 6

On Monday at 11:00 a.m. ET the CEO of TikTok will speak virtually on what’s next for social media at an event marking the 100th year of the Harvard Business Review.

In earnings news, before the opening bell, Lordstown Motors reports.

Earnings after the bell include Grindr, Sealed Air, thredUP, and WW International.

In economic news, Factory orders for US manufactured goods are forecast to fall 3.7%.

Tuesday, March 7

On Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell will deliver his semi-annual monetary policy report to lawmakers.

Also in Washington, D.C., the District of Columbia Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments in Grayscale’s lawsuit against the SEC after it blocked Grayscale's attempt to convert its Bitcoin Trust into an ETF.

Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein shared his view on the case with FOX Business.

FTX FALLOUT HITS SILVERGATE, BITCOIN

On Capital Hill, the House Ways and Means will conduct a hearing on the State of the American Economy: The Heartland and the Senate Banking Housing and Urban Affairs will have a hearing on the federal debt limit and its economic and financial consequences.

In earnings, Barnes & Noble Education, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Dole PLC, and Vivid Seats all report before the market opens.

After markets close Bsquare, Casey’s General Stores, and Stitch Fix will all report earnings.

Economic data will include wholesale inventories, wholesale sales, and consumer credit which is forecast to rise $20 billion while the ISM Report on hospital supply chains is released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Wednesday, March 8

Wednesday will mark the first meeting of the new board created by the Florida State government under Governor DeSantis' direction that will oversee Disney World’s development.

DESANTIS APPOINTS 'MOMS FOR LIBERTY' CO-FOUNDER TO NEW DISNEY WORLD GOVERNING BOARD

Elsewhere, the Pennsylvania state Senate subpoenaed the CEO of Norfolk Southern to testify on the derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. The hearing will be the first time a legislative body in the United States hears testimony of the CEO in the aftermath of the catastrophe.

WATCH: OHIO RESIDENTS LASH OUT

After a 22% decline in sales during the holiday period and some layoffs, Mattel will give a strategic update to investors and share plans for the year in virtual investor meeting. Rival Hasbro could also be active.

The Senate Health Education Labor and Pensions Business will vote on a subpoena of Howard Schultz, Chief Executive Officer, Starbucks Corporation; to be immediately followed by a hearing to examine defending the right of workers to organize unions free from illegal corporate union-busting. Last week, Starbucks told FOX Business they are in communication with Senator Bernie Sanders over the request but at this point are maintaining the original decision not to appear.

JUDGE SAYS STARBUCKS COMMITTED ‘EGREGIOUS AND WIDESPREAD’ LABOR VIOLATIONS FIGHTING UNIONS

Earnings before the markets open will include Brown-Forman, Campbell Soup, United Natural Foods, and Vita Coco.

After the bell earnings will include Fossil, Groupon, IDT, and loanDepot.

Economic date on Wednesday will include mortgage applications, ADP national employment, international trade, JOLTS job openings, EIA weekly crude stocks, and the WASDE crop report.

AMERICA'S LOW LABOR PARTICIPATION RATE 'A SOCIAL AND ECONOMIC DISASTER,' EXPERTS WARN

Thursday, March 9

On Thursday, earnings include BJ’s Wholesale Club, Build-A-Bear Workshop, JD.com, and Wheels Up Experience.

After the bell, earnings from American Outdoor Brands, Gap, Smith & Wesson Brands, Ulta Beauty, and Vail Resorts will be released.

Economic date on Thursday will include challenger layoffs and initial jobless claims.

Also on Thursday, Disney's Bob Iger will participate in a Q&A at Morgan Stanley's Tech, Media and Telecom Conference.

Iger, who returned to replace Bob Chapek after a firestorm of PR blunders, is speculated to be mulling a successor. FOX Business' Charlie Gasparino reported last week NBA Commission Adam Silver may be on the short list.

BJ’s Wholesale Club will hold an investor day after issuing earnings to update long-term growth strategy and outlook.

Friday, March 10

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be in Iowa for events in Des Moines and Davenport. At both events DeSantis will be interviewed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.

On Friday at noon Apple will begin their annual shareholder meeting where CEO Tim Cook and General Counsel Kate Adams will take the virtual stage to field carefully selected questions from shareholders and give some company updates.

In Massachusetts mobile sports betting will go live.

Economic data on Friday will include the February's jobs report and the Federal budget.

U.S. employers are expected to have added 200,000 jobs last month, down from the robust 517,000 reported in January. The unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 3.4%.

There are no earnings of note on Friday.