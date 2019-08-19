‘The Rock’ gets hitched in Hawaii to longtime girlfriend

Search

Wedding bells finally rang for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his girlfriend of nearly 12 years, Lauren Hashian, this weekend.

In an Instagram post, the highest-paid actor of 2019 announced, “We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed).”

The newlyweds were seen kissing in the actor’s home state with the island sunset in the background. Hashian, who met the actor as he was filming “The Game Plan” in 2006, is the mother to his daughters Jasmine and Tiana.

He divorced his ex-wife Dany Garcia, with whom he shares an 18-year-old daughter, in 2007. The two cut ties amicably, according to reports.

Forbes reports Johnson earned about $89.4 million from his work in movies, TV, and through his production company and other ventures.

According to the magazine, he ranks as the 15th highest-paid celebrity.

He announced his retirement from his wrestling career at the WWE last week.

