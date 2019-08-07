The most (and least) expensive states for a wedding

Before couples ever say "I do," typically there are months of planning, and figuring out how to pay for the momentous occasion.

2.2 million people tied the knot in 2018 in the U.S., and the average dollar amount spent per wedding was $24,723, with couples forking over more than $54.4 billion to the wedding industry.

Even essential items, like a wedding dress, can cost an average of $1,200, with rings clocking in around $3,300 and cakes at $400.

It doesn't take long before the bills start adding up.

One of the most important decisions that factor into that bill: location, location, location.

And those prices really vary depending on where you decide to get hitched.

According to The Wedding Report, here are the top five most expensive states for a wedding based on 2018 statistics:

1. Hawaii

Average cost per wedding: $37,827

Number of weddings: 22,857

Dress: $1,667

Engagement ring: $4,083

Median household income: $77,765

2. New Jersey

Average cost per wedding: $36,943

Number of weddings: 47,802

Dress: $1,558

Engagement ring: $4,167

Median household income: $80,088

3. Massachusetts

Average cost per wedding: $35,966

Number of weddings: 36,606

Dress: $1,424

Engagement ring: $3,812

Median household income: $77,385

4. Connecticut

Average cost per wedding: $35,702

Number of weddings: 18,561

Dress: $1,412

Engagement ring: $3,778

Median household income: $74,168

5. New York

Average cost per wedding: $34,315

Number of weddings: 137,843

Dress: $1,530

Engagement ring: $4,091

Median household income: $64,894

Here are the least expensive:

46. West Virginia

Average cost per wedding: $18,228

Number of weddings: 13,728

Dress: $1,129

Engagement ring: $3,286

Median household income: $43,469

47. Kentucky

Average cost per wedding: $17,607

Number of weddings: 32,065

Dress: $1,089

Engagement ring: $3,032

Median household income: $48,375

48. Arkansas

Average cost per wedding: $17,433

Number of weddings: 31,063

Dress: $1,068

Engagement ring: $3,015

Median household income: $45,869

49. Alabama

Average cost per wedding: $17,216

Number of weddings: 34,816

Dress: $1,077

Engagement ring: $2,998

Median household income: $48,123

50. Mississippi

Average cost per wedding: $15,260

Number of weddings: 16,449

Dress: $1,047

Engagement ring: $2,914

Median household income: $43,529

For the full list, click here.

Of note, people in the age range of 25-29 and 30-34 spent the most on a wedding - scoring an average amount of a little over $27,000.

Households that made more than $200,000 spent about $69,000 on the big day, far beyond households whose income ranged from $150,000-$200,000, who spent close to $29,000.

