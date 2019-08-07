The most (and least) expensive states for a wedding

Before couples ever say "I do," typically there are months of planning, and figuring out how to pay for the momentous occasion.
2.2 million people tied the knot in 2018 in the U.S., and the average dollar amount spent per wedding was $24,723, with couples forking over more than $54.4 billion to the wedding industry.
Even essential items, like a wedding dress, can cost an average of $1,200, with rings clocking in around $3,300 and cakes at $400.
It doesn't take long before the bills start adding up.
One of the most important decisions that factor into that bill: location, location, location.
And those prices really vary depending on where you decide to get hitched.
According to The Wedding Report, here are the top five most expensive states for a wedding based on 2018 statistics:
1. Hawaii
Average cost per wedding: $37,827
Number of weddings: 22,857
Dress: $1,667
Engagement ring: $4,083
Median household income: $77,765
2. New Jersey
Average cost per wedding: $36,943
Number of weddings: 47,802
Dress: $1,558
Engagement ring: $4,167
Median household income: $80,088
3. Massachusetts
Average cost per wedding: $35,966
Number of weddings: 36,606
Dress: $1,424
Engagement ring: $3,812
Median household income: $77,385
4. Connecticut
Average cost per wedding: $35,702
Number of weddings: 18,561
Dress: $1,412
Engagement ring: $3,778
Median household income: $74,168
5. New York
Average cost per wedding: $34,315
Number of weddings: 137,843
Dress: $1,530
Engagement ring: $4,091
Median household income: $64,894
Here are the least expensive:
46. West Virginia
Average cost per wedding: $18,228
Number of weddings: 13,728
Dress: $1,129
Engagement ring: $3,286
Median household income: $43,469
47. Kentucky
Average cost per wedding: $17,607
Number of weddings: 32,065
Dress: $1,089
Engagement ring: $3,032
Median household income: $48,375
48. Arkansas
Average cost per wedding: $17,433
Number of weddings: 31,063
Dress: $1,068
Engagement ring: $3,015
Median household income: $45,869
49. Alabama
Average cost per wedding: $17,216
Number of weddings: 34,816
Dress: $1,077
Engagement ring: $2,998
Median household income: $48,123
50. Mississippi
Average cost per wedding: $15,260
Number of weddings: 16,449
Dress: $1,047
Engagement ring: $2,914
Median household income: $43,529
For the full list, click here.
Of note, people in the age range of 25-29 and 30-34 spent the most on a wedding - scoring an average amount of a little over $27,000.
Households that made more than $200,000 spent about $69,000 on the big day, far beyond households whose income ranged from $150,000-$200,000, who spent close to $29,000.
