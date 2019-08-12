Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth divorce drama: How much money is at stake

article

If a picture is worth a thousand words, Miley Cyrus' last few days have lived up to a post-divorce drama meant for a Hollywood screenplay.

A rep for the famous musician confirmed over the weekend she and her husband Liam Hemsworth are calling off their marriage after less than a year. The paparazzi photos that followed have led to a frenzy-filled love-triangle saga that's left fans with plenty to see in its aftermath on Instagram.

The split between the actor and entertainer comes less than a year after the couple wed, and includes a possible new love interest from a now-defunct marriage between two reality show stars.

You can't make this up.

After announcing the split through a spokesperson Saturday, photos snapped by the paparazzi showed Cyrus and MTV reality show star Kaitlynn Carter from "The Hills" locking lips on a yacht in Lake Como - setting social media on fire. According to TMZ, Carter had only recently split from her ex Brody Jenner, who also starred on the MTV reality show.

Carter and Cyrus continued to post from the boat while vacationing together in Italy as Hemsworth spent time with his brother, Chris, in Australia.

Rumors circulated for some time that the couple was having trouble, and in a statement to People, a Cyrus rep confirmed as much: “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while taking time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth met in 2009 on the set of "The Last Song" and were on-again, off-again before getting engaged in 2012.

Reports at the time claimed the Disney star wanted a prenuptial agreement worth more than $176 million.

They called off the marriage after a year.

The famous couple (who've dated off and on for 10 years) eventually tied the knot in a secret December 2018 ceremony at Cyrus' Franklin, Tennessee, home.

It's unclear whether the two decided to sign a prenup before their holiday wedding, but here's how much is at stake based on the reported earnings of the freshly separated couple:

Miley Cyrus

It’s been reported that the actress, singer and songwriter, who starred in Disney's “Hannah Montana,” made about $15,000 per episode and brought in even more while touring as the show's main character. Her father, famous country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, played her dad on the series - which depicted the teen idol living a double life as an average school girl who moonlighted as a famous recording artist.

Miley's since had nine Top 10 songs on the Billboard charts. Her first tour, “Best of Both Worlds,” grossed roughly $54 million in 2007.

By 2009, her “Wonder World” tour grossed $67.1 million; in 2011, her “Gypsy Heart” tour, which focused primarily at international venues, grossed more than $26 million.

Forbes estimates she brought in an estimated $36 million in total earnings in 2014.

She used some of that capital in 2017 to buy a farm 20 miles south of Nashville for $5.8 million - where she ended up marrying Hemsworth a year later.

Liam Hemsworth

The Australian commands much less than his ex.

He began as a soap opera star on "Neighbors" before heading to the U.S., where he found success in Hollywood starring in "The Hunger Games" movies. Forbes reports he initially signed on to play Gale Hawthorne for $500,000, with expected bonuses for the films that followed based on its success.

The franchise ended up grossing over $2.9 billion in worldwide box office sales, making it one of the top earners of all time.

Reports show the Australian actor reportedly amassed $1.75 million by 2014.

He purchased a $6.8 million home in Malibu - which he lost in a wildfire shortly before tying the knot with the actress. The pair openly credited the adversity to their decision to wed shortly after the incident.

According to his Instagram account, the Aussie is acting as the global ambassador for instant coffee brand SIPP.

Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter

There aren’t many figures on Jenner and Carter’s earnings or assets, but it has been reported that the couple, who wed in Nihi on Sumba in 2018 and split earlier this month, were not legally married.

Television personality Brody Jenner (L) and Kaitlynn Carter attend FORAY Collective and The Black Tux Host Holiday Gala on December 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Page Six reports the couple's split won't be aired on the reality show's revamp "The Hills: New Beginnings," as the series wrapped their filming in January.

According to Carter's Instagram page, she's the founder of an unreleased skin care line called Selfé.

Reports claim Jenner, the son of Caitlyn Jenner, commanded about $45,000 per episode for his role in The Hills in 2009.

