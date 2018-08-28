Aston Martin planning $6.4 billion IPO: report

Aston Martin is expected to announce plans for a public stock listing as early as Wednesday, according to reports.

The British sports car maker, known for its role in James Bond movies and luxury cars like the DB11, plans to launch a stock market listing in London later this year, The Wall Street Journal said Tuesday. Sky News reported earlier that Aston Martin’s initial public offering (IPO) would value the automaker at roughly $6.4 billion.

The company intends to list about $1.29 billion worth of shares on the London Stock Exchange, according to the Journal.

An Aston Martin spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The IPO would come three years after Fiat Chrysler Automobiles spun off Ferrari and listed the iconic Italian supercar builder on the New York Stock Exchange. Ferrari shares are up 14 percent over the past year.

Aston Martin is owned mostly by investors in Kuwait and Italy. The company, which is scheduled to announce quarterly results Wednesday, reported stronger first-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization in May. Unit sales fell to 963 from 1,203 a year earlier, as Aston Martin prepared to launch the new Vantage.