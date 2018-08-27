Toyota to invest $500 million in Uber: report

Toyota is reportedly prepared to invest $500 million in Uber, valuing the ride-hailing company at $72 billion.
The investment is part of a new partnership between Toyota and Uber that calls for the companies to work jointly on developing self-driving cars, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Toyota and Uber didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Previous reports indicated that Uber executives have been debating the future of the company’s autonomous vehicle unit.
Uber suspended testing on public roads following a fatal accident in Tempe, Arizona, in March. The company has also sought to reduce costs related to the venture. Earlier this year, Uber closed its self-driving car unit’s Arizona operations and laid off about 400 test drivers.