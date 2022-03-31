Expand / Collapse search
Stocks gain, oil falls, Jobless claims, spending data due: LIVE UPDATES

FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: Ken Martin and FOX Business Team

Crude prices fall on reports Biden plans to tap oil reserve

Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport, Texas. (REUTERS/Richard Carson)

Oil prices fell more than $5 a barrel on Thursday as the United States is considering releasing up to 180 million barrels from its strategic petroleum reserve over several months to calm soaring prices. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Bitcoin around $47,000 after recent declines

Bitcoin illustration (REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)

Bitcoin hovered around $47,000 Thursday morning after declining for two consecutive days. Bitcoin remains up more than 13% month-to-date and higher by almost 2% year-to-date. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Gas prices continue slide

Gas prices (AAA)

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. slipped on Thursday to $4.225, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The price on Wednesday was $4.236. The previous record high was $4.33, set on Friday March 11, 2022. 

Posted by Ken Martin

