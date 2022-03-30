Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Oil

Biden administration to release 1M barrels of oil daily from US reserves

The national average price of gas is about 62 cents higher than a month ago

close
Here are your FOX Business Flash top headlines for March 31. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for March 31

Here are your FOX Business Flash top headlines for March 31.

The Biden administration will release 1 million barrels of oil each day for the next six months from U.S. reserves amid high gasoline prices.

Biden gas prices

  (Getty Images / Getty Images)

The plan announced Thursday is an effort to relieve some inflation associated with rising gasoline prices and combat other supply shortages that partly stem from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"This record release will provide a historic amount of supply to serve as bridge until the end of the year when domestic production ramps up," the White House said.

President Biden is expected to formally announce the move at a White House event Thursday afternoon.

And Biden will also call for Congress to force oil companies pay fees for unused leases, accusing energy producers of "hoarding without producing."

"Companies that are producing from their leased acres and existing wells will not face higher fees," the White House said. "But companies that continue to sit on non-producing acres will have to choose whether to start producing or pay a fee for each idled well and unused acre."

The oil and gas industry insists that obtaining a lease is merely the first step in a process that includes permitting and investigating whether there is actually any fossil fuel below the ground to extract.

The White House pressure on oil companies over "unused" leases is being echoed from Democrats in Congress, who are pushing CEOs to testify next week.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The national average for gas on Wednesday was $4.23, a penny cheaper than the day before but 62 cents higher than the month before, according to AAA. This time last year, the average price for gas was $2.86.