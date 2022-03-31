COVID tests, vaccines help Walgreens beat expectations on earnings

Walgreens Boots Alliance exceeded analysts' earnings expectations for the second quarter, when pharmacy sales were driven up on demand for COVID-19 tests and vaccines as the omicron variant swept the U.S.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based firm reported earnings of $1.59 per share on Thursday for the quarter ending Feb. 28, beating Wall Street's projection of $1.40.

The company said its U.S. retail comparable sales growth of 14.7% was the highest it has seen in more than 20 years. Revenue climbed roughly 3% to $33.76 billion, surpassing analysts' estimate of $33.23 billion.

"Second quarter results demonstrated broad-based execution, driving strong comparable sales and robust earnings growth," CEO Rosalind Brewer said in a statement announcing the results. "We continue to make important strides along our strategic priorities, building a consumer-centric, technology-enabled healthcare enterprise at the center of local communities," she added.

All told, the pharmaceutical giant that operates nearly 9,000 locations in the U.S. and another 2,300-plus abroad administered 11.8 million COVID-19 vaccinations and 6.6 million COVID-19 tests in the second quarter.

Walgreens is the largest pediatric vaccine provider in the pharmacy channel, the company reported.

