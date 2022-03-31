Crude prices fall as Biden plans to tap oil reserve

Oil prices fell more than $5 a barrel on Thursday as the United States is considering releasing up to 180 million barrels from its strategic petroleum reserve over several months to calm soaring prices.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures fell $6.19, or 5.7%, to $101.66 a barrel.

Brent futures fell $5.63, or 4.9%, to $107.82 a barrel.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

President Biden is preparing to order the release of up to 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation's strategic petroleum reserve, according to two people familiar with the decision, in a bid to control energy prices that have spiked as the U.S. and allies have imposed steep sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine

The announcement could come as soon as Thursday, when the White House says Biden is planning to deliver remarks on his administration's plans to combat rising gas prices. The duration of the release hasn't been finalized but it could last for several months. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the decision.

A meeting is scheduled for Thursday between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and their allies, including Russia. The group is expected to keep to its existing deal to gradually increase oil production.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The release comes as U.S. oil inventories fell by 3.4 million barrels last week, greater than forecasts of a 1 million barrel decline.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.