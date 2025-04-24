Stocks attempt third day of gains, Trump eyes softer tariff tone: Live Updates

Nobody talks about these 'very positive' things for the economy, reveals economist

​

Committee to Unleash Prosperity co-founder Steve Moore weighed in on the state of the economy on the 'The Bottom Line.'

Moore says that although it’s been a brutal month for the stock market there have been very positive things too.

“Look, you know people have lost money, I've lost money, you guys have probably lost money in the stock market, but I find a couple of things quite annoying,” he said. “One is that -- look and I'm not always in favor of the stuff that Trump is doing on trade I'm much more of a free trader than he is, but I think at the end of the day he will probably prevail here.

Moore went on to say that there are other things Trump is doing for the economy that “very positive.”

“Look at all of the other things that he is doing on the economy, the cutting of taxes, giving Americans a huge tax cut, the pro-American energy policies that are going to reduce gasoline prices and have more energy jobs here at home,” said Moore.

“How about DOGE saving $500, a billion to a trillion dollars in waste out of our government. How about, you know the fact that he secured the border for the first time in many, many years,” he went on. “All of these things are very positive for the economy. Nobody talks about that. All they're talking about is the tariffs.”

Moore said he believes if Trump can get these plans in motion by Memorial Day “you're going to see the biggest rally you ever saw on the stock market once those two things get done.”