LIVE STOCK MARKET UPDATES: Bank of America, Goldman and Johnson & Johnson earnings

Google wins appeal of $20 million US patent verdict over Chrome technology

Alphabet's Google LLC on Tuesday convinced a U.S. appeals court to cancel three anti-malware patents at the heart of a Texas jury's $20 million infringement verdict against the company.

A jury decided in 2017 that Google infringed the patents and awarded the plaintiffs $20 million plus ongoing royalties, which their attorney said at the time were expected to total about $7 million per year for the next nine years.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said, today, that Alfonso Cioffi and Allen Rozman's patents were invalid because they contained inventions that were not included in an earlier version of the patent.

The case is Cioffi v. Google LLC, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, No. 18-1049.