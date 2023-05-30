Stock Market News: Nvidia’s AI move, Tesla jumps on Musk’s China visit, debt ceiling latest

Nvidia Corp. $ 389.46

Nvidia market value topped $1 trillion on Tuesday, making the chipmaker the first in its industry to hit the milestone.

Shares hit $404.98 in morning trading, exceeding the $404.85 level needed to reach the new high.

"Nvidia has done a lot of heavy lifting over the years," Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood told FOX Business last week, "and it is the No. 1 hardware play in AI.

"While there are no "pure play" A.I. stocks, she added that with most publicly traded companies heavily involved in A.I. having other business offerings, Nvidia is now considered the dominant leader in the field.