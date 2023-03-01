STOCK MARKET NEWS:Tesla’s investor day, Eli Lilly price cuts, GM layoffs, Rivian, Lowe's earnings
Stock investors kick off March after a losing February, Eli Lilly cutting insulin prices, GM announces layoffs, Rivian, Kohl’s, Lowe’s deliver mixed earnings and Tesla’s investor day is here. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
The U.S. stock averages are slowly rising on Wednesday as Wall Street traders start buying.
The Dow Jones Industrial, S&P and Nasdaq are either in green territory or wobbling between small gains and losses after starting the session in the red.
Blue-chip stocks like Nike, American Express and Caterpillar are keeping the Dow above the flatline.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|NKE
|$119.17
|0.38
|0.32
|AXP
|$174.60
|0.61
|0.35
|CAT
|$244.90
|5.35
|2.23
In commodities, oil is off approximately 0.56% to $76.62 a barrel as gold adds roughly 0.52% to $1,846.30 an ounce.
Meanwhile, silver is up, rising around 0.11% to $21.08 an ounce.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|DLTR
|$148.99
|3.71
|2.55
Dollar Tree Inc forecast annual profit well below estimates on Wednesday, hurt by elevated freight and investment costs and as consumers rein back spending on discretionary items.
With the U.S. on the verge of recession, rising rental and consumer prices have forced shoppers to rethink their purchases and cut spending on non-essential items ranging from homeware to toys.
Dollar Tree is battling elevated shipping charges and labor costs, which is expected to result in a margin decline in the first half of the year.
The company expects 2023 profit between $6.30 and $6.80 per share, below analysts' estimate of $7.78 per share in Refinitiv IBES data.
Dollar Tree's executive chairman Richard Dreiling took on the chief executive role on Jan. 29, nearly a year after the group agreed to revamp its board in a settlement with activist investor Mantle Ridge.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|AMGDF
|$2.73
|0.23
|9.20
Aston Martin, a London-listed luxury carmaker , said it expects profitability to improve this year and to turn free cash flow positive in the second half as it begins deliveries of its next-generation sports cars in the third quarter.
“Aston Martin has been held back by logistics and supply issues, like many of its automotive peers. That’s kept a lid on volumes, but the engines are now firing,” said Sophie Lund-Yates, Lead Equity Analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
The company on Wednesday forecast wholesale volumes of about 7,000 units for 2023, slightly below average market expectations of 7,134, but its outlook of for an adjusted core profit margin of about 20% came in ahead of analysts' average view.
“Fourth quarter wholesales have jumped, which shows that underlying demand is still strong. An average selling price well above £150,000 also shows how untouched Aston Martin’s core customer base is from income pressures and tough inflationary conditions,” said Lund-Yates.
Revenue at the Gaydon-based group grew 26% to 1.38 billion pounds ($1.67 billion) last year, chiefly because of higher prices. Its core average selling price in 2022 rose 18% to 177,000 pounds.
The British company reported a bigger adjusted operating loss of 118 million pounds for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of 74.3 million pounds for the same period a year earlier, because of supply chain snarls that delayed deliveries of its cars.
Reuters contributed to this report.
Novavax Inc's shares plunged more than 26% in U.S. premarket trading on Wednesday, a day after the COVID-19 vaccine maker raised doubts about its ability to remain in business.
The company—whose COVID vaccine is its only marketed product after 35 years in business—on Tuesday flagged significant uncertainty around its 2023 revenue, funding from the U.S. government, and pending arbitration with global vaccine alliance Gavi.
Novavax's shot, a traditional protein-based vaccine, was pitched as an alternative to those from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech in the hope it would win over skeptics of their newer mRNA technology, but manufacturing and regulatory delays led to sluggish uptake in key markets.
In the U.S., where the vaccine was authorized in July 2022, only around 80,000 of its shots have been administered, according to government data.
In Europe, the shot was initially given the green light in December 2021. Altogether, only 219,395 doses have been administered of nearly 13 million distributed in EU/EEA countries, according to data from the European Centre for Disease Control up to Feb. 23.
Jefferies' analysts said they were lowering Novavax's peak COVID-19 market share to 15% from 25%, and cut their price target on the U.S. stock to $68 from $90. B Riley Securities' analysts also slashed their price target to $10 from $29.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|AMC
|$7.14
|-0.47
|-6.18
|APE
|$2.05
|0.01
|0.50
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc's shares fell 8% in premarket trading after the company's results underscored fears that theater-going would not return to pre-pandemic levels anytime soon as rising cost-of-living bites.
The world's largest cinema chain operator saw a 17% fall in footfall in its theaters in the fourth quarter, despite the release of big-ticket films such as "Avatar: The Way of Water". Revenue fell 15.4% in the quarter.
In the United States and Canada, box office collection was above $11 billion in 2019, but since the COVID-19 pandemic, the numbers have fallen drastically, with 2022 box office numbers coming in at $7.4 billion, the company said.
"It will take years to see box office revenues return to 2019 levels, which they may not ever do at all," said Jamie Lumley, analyst at Third Bridge.
Wedbush Securities analysts expect 2023 box office to be down 24% from 2019 levels. AMC, however, said it expects box office will not return to pre-pandemic norms before 2024 or 2025 at the earliest.
Streaming became the preferred way to watch movies since the pandemic, Lund-Yates said, adding that the cost-of-living pressures were weighing on theater operators.
Still, AMC said it would pay down its debt of about $4.95 billion as it continued to raise cash. It raised about $314 million in gross cash proceeds over the last 12 months.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|PUMSY
|$6.37
|-0.14
|-2.15
German sportswear maker Puma on Wednesday highlighted the pressures on its profit margins for the current year from higher costs and currency effects despite an expected recovery in China. Rising materials and freight costs along with a stronger U.S. dollar, inventory markdowns and higher promotion expenses have hit margins in the sporting goods sector, which is now betting on recovery in China to alleviate the margin pressures.
Puma expects Greater China to return to growth in 2023, newly appointed Chief Executive Arne Freundt said at a news conference, adding its market share in the country was "significantly too low", especially compared with rivals Adidas and Nike.
Puma's results on Wednesday showed that full-year currency-adjusted sales in Greater China dropped 36% year-on-year.
The company forecast annual operating profit (EBIT) for 2023 in a range of 590 million to 670 million euros ($626 million to $711 million), with currency-adjusted sales expected to grow in a high-single-digit percentage rate.
The guidance midpoint of 630 million euros compares with EBIT of 641 million euros Puma reported for 2022.
($1 = 0.9425 euros)
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|LOW
|$205.66
|1.40
|0.69
Lowe's Cos Inc forecast full-year sales below market expectations on Wednesday, hammered by weak demand for home improvement products as customers save up cash for higher-priced everyday essentials.
A pandemic-fueled boom in demand for products such as kitchen equipment and gardening tools is now fading as household budgets shrink, while Americans redirect their attention back to activities such as traveling.
A report from location analytics firm Placer.ai said visits to Lowe's stores dropped in the fourth quarter, also because spending on services exceed goods following the easing of pandemic-led curbs.
The company projected full-year total sales of $88 billion to $90 billion, while analysts estimated annual revenue of $90.48 billion, according to Refinitiv data.
Lowe's also forecast 2023 earnings in the range of $13.60 to $14.00 per share, the midpoint of which was slightly ahead of an estimate of $13.79.
Lowe's reported a 1.5% decline in comparable sales for the three months ended Feb. 3, worse than expectations of a 0.01% drop.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|KSS
|$28.04
|-0.37
|-1.30
Kohl's Corp reported a surprise quarterly loss and forecast full-year profit well below analysts' estimates on Wednesday, as steep discounts to boost sluggish demand for apparel shredded the retailer's margins.
Surging costs of rent and food over the last year have forced customers to cut back on spending on non-essential products, pushing Kohl's and other retailers into steeper discounts and promotions to clear excess stocks of casual apparel.
Those discounts were the major contributor to a more than 10 percentage point decline in fourth-quarter gross margins to 23%, Kohl's said.
The company is especially hard hit as the lower-income customers it typically caters to are among the worst hit from surging prices.
Kohl's reported a loss of $2.49 per share for the fourth quarter ended Jan. 28, compared with estimates for a profit of 98 cents.
The company expects fiscal 2023 earnings per share of $2.10 to $2.70, compared with analysts' estimates of $3.20, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
Comparable sales at Kohl's fell 6.6% in the fourth quarter, compared with analysts' estimate of a 3.7% decrease.
Tesla's highly anticipated investor day is here as investors look for an updated strategy that supports a nearly 70% gain in the stock this year.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|RIVN
|$19.30
|0.85
|4.61
Electric vehicle maker Rivian disappoints investors after earnings fall short and another recall is announced.
