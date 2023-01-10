Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus

Moderna CEO says COVID moving into endemic stage

Moderna CEO expects to move to an annual booster for people at high risk

Modena CEO Stephane Bancel said coronavirus is transitioning from a pandemic to an endemic.

"It's tough to look precisely because none of us managed a transition from a pandemic to an endemic before. But we really think now that we're moving into an endemic setting," he told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo in an exclusive interview that aired on "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday.

Bancel went on to say the omicron booster resulted in "very good" clinical data in terms of vaccine efficacy. 

"I think we are now getting ready for yet another update in the fall, and we are going to move most probably to annual boosters for people at high risk."

In 2022, Moderna generated a whopping $18.4 billion, but now analysts are lowering estimates for 2023 to a mere $5 billion. Bancel said that the projected $5 billion is a "flaw" in terms of sales and that the company sees that as a bare "minimum."  

"But $5 billion, we see it as a flaw, meaning those are things where we already have contracts place like with Canada and the U.K. This $5 billion assumes no sales in the U.S. And of course, we are currently talking to pharmacies and hospital network and doctors to have the new boosters available in the fall of 23'. So, I think that this is what we see as a minimum, as a flaw in terms of sales," the CEO explained. 

Even so, the projection is still a massive drop in revenue from its peak vaccine demand. Maria Bartiromo asked the CEO about how he plans to "fill in" his revenue gap. He promptly responded that Moderna's "pipeline" of drugs in development will enable the company to maintain economic success. 

"Thanks to our pipeline. I mean, as you know, we have this amazing platform where I think for one of the first time, if not the first time in the history of biology, we can do drugs very quickly. And so if you look at Moderna today, we have 48 drugs in development. Just in Q1 2023, we're going to have a Phase 3 data very soon on RSV. And as you know, RSV has been really, really about this for the winter season," Bancel concluded.

