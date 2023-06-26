Expand / Collapse search
Stock Market News: IBM's $4.6B acquisition of Apptio, Ford faces layoffs, Honda recalls 1.2M cars

Carnival reports earnings, Toyota unveils C-HR, a new compact SUV, and Prologis buys $3.1B of industrial property from Blackstone. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: FOX Business Team, Reuters and Associated Press

Wall Street slips as investors eye Russia, more Fed hikes

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS

SymbolPriceChange%Change
SP500$4,328.82-19.51-0.45

U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday, as investors were wary of making riskier bets after Russia's aborted weekend mutiny.

Investors were uncertain about the implications of the rebellion by Russian mercenaries that raised questions about President Vladimir Putin's future. While Putin on Monday thanked mercenary fighters and commanders who had stood down to avoid bloodshed, the U.S. State Department said the situation in Russia remains dynamic.

Growth stocks weighed the most on the main indexes, with Meta Platforms Inc, Alphabet Inc and Tesla Inc falling sharply.

Posted by Reuters

UnitedHealth bags Amedisys for $3.3B as home health firm scraps Option deal

Amedisys Inc.
$
90.28

SymbolPriceChange%Change
AMED$90.20-1.00-1.10
OPCH$31.881.585.21

Home health and hospice caregiver Amedisys on Monday agreed to a $3.3 billion sweetened cash offer from UnitedHealth Group and scrapped an all-stock deal with Option Care Health.

UnitedHealth is buying the company for $101 per share, which is a dollar higher than its previous offer and above the $97.38 per share all-stock deal with Option Care in May.

Interest in the home health sector has been rising since the pandemic as more patients and caregivers prefer accessing medical services from the safety of their homes.

Posted by Reuters

Goldman Sachs taps former BofA executive Tom Montag for board: source

A Goldman Sachs sign is displayed next to an American flag. REUTERS

SymbolPriceChange%Change
GS$313.68-1.03-0.33
BAC$28.140.391.41

Goldman Sachs Group Inc plans to add former Bank of America executive Tom Montag to its board, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday, as Goldman's leadership faces challenges over its strategy.

The bank's board is gathering in India this week, a second source said. Montag, who has previously worked at Goldman Sachs, is currently CEO of Rubicon Carbon, a carbon-market venture backed by asset manager TPG.

He did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The planned appointment was first reported by Bloomberg News, which said that Montag is an ally of CEO David Solomon.

Montag, described by his peers as a hard-charging executive, was formerly a partner at Goldman Sachs and jointly led its securities division until late 2007. He was at the bank for 22 years.

Posted by Reuters

Aston Martin turns to US EV company Lucid for high-tech help

A Valhalla plug-in hybrid supercar, manufactured by Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc, during its reveal event, in Silverstone, U.K., on Thursday, July 15, 2021. The 950-horsepower plug-in hybrid, boasting futuristic lines and a distinct front, will be the middle child of Aston Martin's mid-engine sports car line, priced below the 2.5 million-pound ($3.5 million) Valkyrie and above the Vantage. Photographer: Darren Staples/Bloomberg via Getty Images

SymbolPriceChange%Change
LCID$6.010.549.81

Aston Martin has reached a deal that will give U.S. electric vehicle (EV) maker Lucid Group a 3.7% stake in return for access to its "high performance" technology, the British company said on Monday, sending its shares up nearly 15%.

Under the agreement, Aston Martin will make cash payments and issue 28.4 million new ordinary shares to Lucid, worth together about $232 million.

The shift to electric is phenomenally costly, with carmakers globally committing around $1.2 trillion to the low-emission technology. Smaller carmakers like Aston Martin are more reliant on partnerships to make the transition.

Posted by Reuters

IBM pays nearly $5B for software provider Apptio

An employee walks by an IBM logo. REUTERS

SymbolPriceChange%Change
IBM$129.940.510.39

IBM on Monday confirmed the $4.6 billion purchase of software company Apptio, giving the tech giant greater automation capabilities.

Posted by FOX Business Team

Carnival forecasts lower quarterly profit as high costs bite

Carnival Corp.
$
14.34

SymbolPriceChange%Change
CCL$14.38-1.42-8.99
NCLH$18.57-0.83-4.28

Carnival on Monday forecast third-quarter adjusted profit marginally below estimates as the cruise operator battles higher marketing and labor costs.

The company's shares, which have surged nearly 80% in the past few months on resurgent demand for cruises, dropped about 6%.

Carnival has increased marketing spend since Josh Weinstein took charge as CEO in August last year and attracted new customers, as it seeks to gain an edge over its competitors such as Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

Posted by Reuters

Ozempic-Wegovy pill may be on the way: Trial shows promising results for new weight loss tablet

This Tuesday, April 3, 2018 file photo shows a closeup of a beam scale in New York. High-dose oral versions of the medication in the weight-loss drug Wegovy may work as well as injections at paring pounds and improving health, including hard-to-treat people with diabetes, according to research released Sunday, June 25, 2023. AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File

Losing significant amounts of weight may soon be as easy as taking a daily pill. New research released Sunday shows high-dose oral versions of the medication in the blockbuster drugs Ozepmic and Wegovy may work as well as the popular injections — even in hard-to-treat people with diabetes.

Posted by Associated Press

Biden will announce how billions of dollars for expanding broadband internet are being distributed

A router and internet switch are displayed in East Derry, N.H., June 19, 2018. President Joe Biden is expected to announce his administration's plans Monday, June 26, 2023, to distribute billions of dollars appropriated by Congress to bring the internet to every household and small business in the U.S. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

President Joe Biden will announce how much money each state is set to receive from the largest-ever federal investment in broadband expansion.

The amount each state, territory and Washington, D.C., will receive from the $42.5 billion program depends primarily on the number of unserved locations in each jurisdiction.

Congress approved the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program along with several other internet expansion initiatives through the infrastructure bill the Democratic president signed in 2021. Biden will announce on Monday how the money will be distributed.

States will have until the end of the year to submit initial proposals outlining how they plan to use the money.

Posted by Associated Press

The US government is awarding $1.7 billion to buy electric and low-emission buses

A Lion electric school bus is seen on display in Austin, Texas, Feb. 22, 2023. The Transportation Department is awarding almost $1.7 billion in grants for buying zero and low emission buses, with the money going to transit projects in 46 states and territories. The grants will enable transit agencies and state and local governments to buy 1,700 U.S.-built buses, nearly half of which will have zero carbon emissions. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding $1.7 billion in grants for buying zero- and low-emission buses.

The money goes to transit projects in 46 states and territories, including Seattle and Washington, D.C. The grants announced Monday will enable transit agencies and state and local governments to buy 1,700 U.S.-built buses, half of which will have zero carbon emissions.

Funding for the grants comes from the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law President Joe Biden signed.

The Democratic president has prioritized putting more electric vehicles on the road. Iowa City, Iowa, and the Seneca Nation in Western New York also are receiving grants.

Posted by Associated Press

Live Coverage begins here