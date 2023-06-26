Stock Market News: IBM's $4.6B acquisition of Apptio, Ford faces layoffs, Honda recalls 1.2M cars

Breaking News Wall Street slips as investors eye Russia, more Fed hikes

Symbol Price Change %Change SP500 $4,328.82 -19.51 -0.45

U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday, as investors were wary of making riskier bets after Russia's aborted weekend mutiny.

Investors were uncertain about the implications of the rebellion by Russian mercenaries that raised questions about President Vladimir Putin's future. While Putin on Monday thanked mercenary fighters and commanders who had stood down to avoid bloodshed, the U.S. State Department said the situation in Russia remains dynamic.

Growth stocks weighed the most on the main indexes, with Meta Platforms Inc, Alphabet Inc and Tesla Inc falling sharply.