Stock Market News: Amazon’s Prime Day, Microsoft layoffs, PGA-LIV golf hearing

Amazon dangles deeper 'Prime Day' discounts for stressed US shoppers

Symbol Price Change %Change AMZN $127.13 -2.65 -2.04

Amazon.com hopes to tempt U.S. shoppers on Tuesday to open inflation-thinned wallets by offering deeper discounts on a wide range of goods and services during this year's "Prime Day" 48-hour shopping event, including its first-ever travel discounts.

A year of inflation has lifted mortgage rates, rents and food prices for consumers ahead of Prime Day, which falls on July 11-12 this year.

CFRA Research analyst Arun Sundaram said Amazon's U.S. Prime Day discounts this year are mostly deeper than in previous years.

The online retailer is marking 60% off Gap clothing, 50% off on Sony headphones and 40% off Peloton exercise bikes, according to Bank of America.