Stock Market News: Amazon’s Prime Day, Microsoft layoffs, PGA-LIV golf hearing

Stocks rise ahead of two key inflation reports the CPI and PPI due later this week, Microsoft to layoff more workers on top of the 10,000 already announced, Amazon Prime Day kicks off and lawmakers hold hearing on the PGA-LIV tournament. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: FOX Business Team, Reuters and Associated Press

Amazon dangles deeper 'Prime Day' discounts for stressed US shoppers

An Amazon Prime delivery van drives down a city street. REUTERS.

Amazon.com hopes to tempt U.S. shoppers on Tuesday to open inflation-thinned wallets by offering deeper discounts on a wide range of goods and services during this year's "Prime Day" 48-hour shopping event, including its first-ever travel discounts.

A year of inflation has lifted mortgage rates, rents and food prices for consumers ahead of Prime Day, which falls on July 11-12 this year.

CFRA Research analyst Arun Sundaram said Amazon's U.S. Prime Day discounts this year are mostly deeper than in previous years.

The online retailer is marking 60% off Gap clothing, 50% off on Sony headphones and 40% off Peloton exercise bikes, according to Bank of America.

Posted by Reuters

