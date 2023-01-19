STOCK MARKET NEWS: Futures swoon, debt limit hit, oil declines

Gasoline price rise continues

The nationwide price for a gallon of gasoline gained on Thursday to $3.79, according to AAA.

The average price of a gallon of gasoline on Wednesday was $3.359.

A year ago, the price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.316.

One week ago, a gallon of gasoline cost $3.272. A month ago, that same gallon of gasoline cost $3.142.

Gas hit an all-time high of $5.016 on June 14.

Diesel gained, but remained below $5.00 per gallon to $4.612, but that is still a far from the $3.633 of a year ago.