STOCK MARKET NEWS: Futures swoon, debt limit hit, oil declines

Stock futures add to prior declines as recession concerns mount. Musk rips World Economic Forum. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: Ken Martin and FOX Business Team

5Posts
Gasoline price rise continues

Gas prices (AAA)

The nationwide price for a gallon of gasoline gained on Thursday to $3.79, according to AAA.

The average price of a gallon of gasoline on Wednesday was $3.359.

A year ago, the price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.316.

One week ago, a gallon of gasoline cost $3.272. A month ago, that same gallon of gasoline cost $3.142.

Gas hit an all-time high of $5.016 on June 14.

Diesel gained, but remained below $5.00 per gallon to $4.612, but that is still a far from the $3.633 of a year ago.

Posted by Ken Martin

Microsoft jobs cuts include video game producers

Microsoft is cutting 10,000 jobs across the company and cuts include Xbox studios.

According to the Windows Central Newsletter, the cuts include multiple Xbox studios such as Bethesda Games Studios, The Coalition, and 343 Industries.

The overall job losses at Microsoft come to less than 5% of the tech giant's global workforce.

Posted by Ken Martin

Global bond sales off to record start

Bonds illustration

The bond market is off to a big start with returns reportedly helping fuel an unprecedented debt-sale bonanza by governments and companies around the world of more than half a trillion dollars.

Global bonds have surged 4.1% to start the year, according to Bloomberg.

The forecast for US investment-grade bonds will return 10% this year after their worst performance in half a century in 2022. 

That’s more than double their forecast for US junk debt, according to Bloomberg.

Posted by Ken Martin

Musk criticizes the World Economic Forum

Billionaire Elon Musk went after the annual gathering of economic, business and political leaders in a tweet. "WEF is increasingly becoming an unelected world government that the people never asked for and don’t want."

Posted by Ken Martin

Cryptocurrency prices for Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin higher on Thursday

Bitcoin was trading around $20,000, after snapping a 14-day winning streak.

For the week, Bitcoin has gained 15%.

For the month, the cryptocurrency has gained more than 25%, but is down more than 50% in the past year.

Ethereum was trading around $1,500, after gaining 9% in the past week.

Dogecoin was trading at 8 cents, after gaining 3% in the past week.

Posted by Ken Martin

