STOCK MARKET NEWS: Job growth cools, Southwest’s revenue hit, Ram rolls out new truck

FDA approves Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug

Symbol Price Change %Change BIIB $279.30 7.71 2.84

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved the Alzheimer's drug lecanemab developed by Eisai Co Ltd and Biogen Inc for patients in the earliest stages of the mind-wasting disease.

The drug, to be sold under the brand Leqembi, belongs to a class of treatments that aims to slow advance of the neurodegenerative disease by removing sticky clumps of the toxic protein beta amyloid from the brain.

Nearly all previous experimental drugs using the same approach had failed.

“Today’s news is incredibly important," said Dr. Howard Fillit, chief science officer of the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation. "Our years of research into what is arguably the most complex disease humans face is paying off and it gives us hope that we can make Alzheimer’s not just treatable, but preventable."

Eisai said the drug would launch at an annual price of $26,500.

Initial patient access will be limited by a number of factors including reimbursement decisions from Medicare, the U.S. government insurance program for Americans aged 65 and older who represent some 90% of individuals likely to be eligible for Leqembi.