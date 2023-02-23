STOCK MARKET NEWS: Nvidia shares surge, Moderna’s miss, GDP steady, Fidelity’s retirement

Data center provider Iron Mountain tops Wall Street forecasts

Iron Mountain Inc. $ 52.66

Symbol Price Change %Change IRM $53.65 3.02 5.96

Iron Mountain Inc. on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Boston, said it had funds from operations of $286.8 million, or 98 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 94 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $122.4 million, or 42 cents per share.

Iron Mountain posted revenue of $1.28 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.3 billion.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $1.11 billion. Revenue was reported as $5.1 billion.

Iron Mountain expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $3.91 to $4 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.5 billion to $5.6 billion.