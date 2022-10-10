iPhone-maker Foxconn reveals its Ohio-built electric car

It's not an Apple Car, but iPhone maker Foxconn has revealed a first look at an electric car it's scheduled to start producing in Ohio in 2024.

The Model B is a compact hatchback designed by famed Italian design house Pininfarina that will be produced under the Foxtron brand name at the Lordstown, Ohio, factory that Foxconn purchased last year.

Foxtron is a collaboration between Foxcon and Yulon Motor company that will first launch a Chinese-made version of the vehicle.

More details will be released on October 18, but the car is expected to compete in the sub-$30,000 range, although U.S. sales have not yet been confirmed.

The Model B is designed around Foxtron's MiH electric car platform, which will be used for several models including the larger Model C SUV and Model E sedan and offered as a turnkey solution for other automakers.

The Lordstown factory recently began manufacturing the Lordstown Endurance pickup and is being developed to have an annual capacity of 500,000 vehicles.

Foxtron last week also announced that it will build a prototype of the Indi One electric car from Los Angeles-based startup Indi EV.

Foxconn also has an agreement with California's Fisker to begin production of its $29,900 Pear model in 2024 with plans to ramp up production to a rate of 250,000 vehicles per year.

Fisker is scheduled to begin deliveries of its first model, the Ocean SUV built under contract by Magna in Austria, late this year.