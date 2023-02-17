STOCK MARKET NEWS: Goldman on rate hikes, stocks slip, Deere, DoorDash deliver
Inflation data fuels fears of more rate hikes spooking investors, in earnings Deere and DoorDash post solid quarters, fallout from Norfolk Southern's toxic Ohio train crash continues. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|DKNG
|$20.47
|2.66
|14.94
DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) on Thursday reported a loss of $242.7 million in its fourth quarter.
The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 53 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 62 cents per share.
The company posted revenue of $855.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $800.5 million.
For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $1.38 billion, or $3.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.24 billion.
DraftKings expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.85 billion to $3.05 billion.
Top U.S. auto retailer AutoNation Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday as demand for new vehicles, spare parts and services offset a poor performance in the used-vehicle segment.
The automotive industry is starting to show signs of a gradual recovery from a global supply-chain crisis that had curtailed production, enabling dealers such as AutoNation to boost their new-vehicle deliveries to customers.
New vehicle prices are trending down from record-high levels as supply chain bottlenecks ease and inventory rebuilds, AutoNation Chief Executive Mike Manley told Reuters.
Revenue from new vehicles and after-sales rose 8% and 7%, while used-vehicle sales fell 8%.
Excluding items, AutoNation earned $6.37 per share, ahead of analysts' average estimate of $5.83 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
Its overall fourth-quarter revenue rose 2% to $6.7 billion, compared with estimates of $6.52 billion.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|XLE
|$87.61
|-0.87
|-0.98
|QQQ
|$303.30
|-5.80
|-1.88
|XLU
|$67.75
|-0.52
|-0.76
|XLP
|$72.74
|-0.53
|-0.72
U.S. stocks fell across the board as investors prepare for interest rates to go higher after a series of strong economic reports this week on retail sales and inflation . Energy and tech companies paced the selling, while utilities and consumer staples held up better. In commodities, oil fell nearly 4% to the $75 per barrel level.
The founder and CEO of Chobani yogurt is paying it forward, donating millions in relief efforts for Turkey's earthquake victims and he's calling for other business leaders to step up.
Two inflation reports, the producer price index and the consumer price index, came in hotter-than-expected this week pushing Wall Street firms to update their projections for future rate hikes creating more headwinds for the U.S. economy.
Deere & Co. shares rose on Friday after reporting fiscal first-quarter net income of $1.96 billion. On a per-share basis, the Moline, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $6.55.The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.53 per share.
The agricultural equipment manufacturer posted revenue of $12.65 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $11.4 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.31 billion.
DoorDash Inc topped Wall Street expectations for quarterly revenue helped by steady demand for ordering food online, despite persistently high inflation and higher prices.
As fears of a recession grow in the United States, cost-conscious consumers have stuck with their pandemic habit of ordering affordable meals at home rather than dining at restaurants, boosting revenues for companies like DoorDash and UberEats parent Uber Technologies Inc.
Total orders rose 27% to 467 million in the fourth quarter from the prior year.The top U.S. food delivery company expects gross order value – the total value of all app orders and subscription fees – to be between $60 billion to $63 billion for 2023, compared with $53.4 billion it reported in 2022.The San Francisco-based firm's revenue jumped 40% to $1.82 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31. Analysts had expected about $1.77 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
However, the company's quarterly net loss widened to $642 million, or $1.65 per share, from $155 million, or 45 cents a year earlier, due to costs related to stock-based compensation and staff cuts.
