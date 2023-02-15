STOCK MARKET NEWS: Futures lower, TSMC shares fall, retail sales on tap

Futures trade lower ahead of retail data

U.S. equity futures traded lower Wednesday morning ahead of the latest retail reading.

The major futures indexes suggest a decline of 0.3% when the opening bell rings.

Oil prices added to recent losses Wednesday as a much bigger-than-expected surge in the U.S. crude inventories.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures traded around $78.00 per barrel.

Brent crude futures traded around $84.00 per barrel.

On the economic agenda, the consumer will take center stage with the January retail sales report.

Economists surveyed by Refinitiv anticipate consumer spending rose 1.8% after a larger-than-expected decline of 1.1% in December.

Excluding the automotive component, spending is seen climbing 0.8% in January, also rebounding from a drop of 1.1% the prior month.

Major earnings reports are expected from Kraft Heinz, Biogen, Cisco Systems and AIG.

In Asia, the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gave up 0.4%, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong tumbled 1.4% and China's Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4%.

Wall Street ended mixed Tuesday after inflation slowed to 6.4% in January from the previous month’s 6.5%.

The benchmark S&P 500 index edged down less than 0.1% to 4,136.13. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.5% to 34,089.27 while the Nasdaq gained 0.6% to 11,960.15.