STOCK MARKET NEWS: Futures lower, TSMC shares fall, retail sales on tap
Taiwan Semiconductor shares fall after Buffett trims stake. Kraft Heinz and Cisco Systems headline earnings reports. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
incoming update…
U.S. equity futures traded lower Wednesday morning ahead of the latest retail reading.
The major futures indexes suggest a decline of 0.3% when the opening bell rings.
Oil prices added to recent losses Wednesday as a much bigger-than-expected surge in the U.S. crude inventories.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures traded around $78.00 per barrel.
Brent crude futures traded around $84.00 per barrel.
On the economic agenda, the consumer will take center stage with the January retail sales report.
Economists surveyed by Refinitiv anticipate consumer spending rose 1.8% after a larger-than-expected decline of 1.1% in December.
Excluding the automotive component, spending is seen climbing 0.8% in January, also rebounding from a drop of 1.1% the prior month.
Major earnings reports are expected from Kraft Heinz, Biogen, Cisco Systems and AIG.
In Asia, the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gave up 0.4%, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong tumbled 1.4% and China's Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4%.
Wall Street ended mixed Tuesday after inflation slowed to 6.4% in January from the previous month’s 6.5%.
The benchmark S&P 500 index edged down less than 0.1% to 4,136.13. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.5% to 34,089.27 while the Nasdaq gained 0.6% to 11,960.15.
Berkshire Hathaway added to some holdings and cut back on others last quarter.
Taiwan Semiconductor shares are down 6% in premarket trading as Berkshire cut its stake.
The company also trimmed back some bank shares and added to its Apple holdings.
Airbnb shares are gaining 9% in premarket trading after the company forecast current-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates as demand for travel shows little signs of cooling off.
A stronger U.S. dollar and reopening of closed borders have empowered consumers to spend more on travel even as recession fears have sparked concerns over discretionary spending.
Airbnb said travel demand continues to be strong in the first quarter despite recessionary fears sparking concerns around consumer spending.
"We're particularly encouraged by European guests booking their summer travel earlier this year," Airbnb said.
The company forecast first-quarter revenue between $1.75 billion and $1.82 billion, higher than analysts' expectations of $1.69 billion, as per Refinitiv data.
Revenue rose 24% to $1.90 billion during the holiday quarter ended December, lower than the preceding two quarters, but beat analysts' average estimate of $1.86 billion.
Airbnb reported a quarterly net profit of $319 million, or 48 cents per share, compared with a profit of $55 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.
Posted by Reuters
Tripadvisor shares are 9% higher in premarket trading after the company topped Wall Street estimates.
Fourth quarter revenue rose 47% to $354 million. Analysts expected $343.9 million.
Net income was $24 million for the three months ended Dec. 31. compared to a year ago loss of $1 million.
Non-GAAP earnings were 16 cents, topping the estimate of 4 cents.
“Our results reflect a combination of continued strength in the travel industry, the value our portfolio provides to travelers and partners, and the focus of our teams,” said CEO Matt Goldberg. “As we enter 2023, we will continue to leverage these strengths while identifying new opportunities to reinforce and accelerate our performance and drive sustainable profitable growth.”
In the morning watch for numbers from food giant Kraft Heinz, auto retailer Lithia Motors, chip maker Analog Devices, homebuilder Taylor Morrison Home, and biotechnology firm Biogen among more.
Networking equipment maker and Dow member Cisco Systems will be in the earnings spotlight Wednesday afternoon.
Investors will also watch for results from insurer AIG, e-commerce firm Shopify, and hospitality REIT Host Hotels & Resorts among others.
An exceptionally busy morning of economic data awaits investors on Wednesday.
The consumer will take center stage with the January retail sales report. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv anticipate consumer spending rose 1.8% after a larger-than-expected decline of 1.1% in December.
Excluding the automotive component, spending is seen climbing 0.8% in January, also rebounding from a drop of 1.1% the prior month.
The New York Federal Reserve will release its closely watched gauge of regional manufacturing activity. The Empire State Manufacturing Survey is expected to rise to -18.0 this month. That’s after tumbling unexpectedly to -32.9 in January, the lowest since May 2020, on weak demand.
A number below zero means that more New York-area manufacturers say business conditions are worsening than improving.
The Federal Reserve will post industrial production data for January.
Watch for when the National Association of Homebuilders releases its Housing Market Index for February.
We'll also get December business inventories.
Oil prices added to recent losses Wednesday as a much bigger-than-expected surge in the U.S. crude inventories and expectations of further interest rate hikes sparked concerns over demand and economic recession.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures traded around $78.00 per barrel.
Brent crude futures traded around $84.00 per barrel.
U.S. crude inventories rose by about 10.5 million barrels in the week ended Feb. 10, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute (API) figures on Tuesday.
The build was much larger than the 1.2 million-barrel rise that nine analysts polled by Reuters had expected.
Official government inventory estimates are due Wednesday morning.
Meanwhile, a Federal Reserve official said on Tuesday the U.S. central bank will need to keep gradually raising interest rates to beat inflation after data showed that U.S consumer prices accelerated in January.
The price of gasoline moved higher on Wednesday.
The nationwide price for a gallon of gasoline ticked higher to $3.418, according to AAA.
The average price of a gallon of gasoline on Tuesday was $3.414.
A year ago, the price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.498.
One week ago, a gallon of gasoline cost $3.445. A month ago, that same gallon of gasoline cost $3.30.
Gas hit an all-time high of $5.016 on June 14.
Diesel remains below $5.00 per gallon at $4.542, but that is still far from the $3.905 of a year ago.
Bitcoin was trading around $22,000, after snapping a two-day losing streak.
For the week, Bitcoin was down more than 4%.
For the month, the cryptocurrency was off 3%, but up more than 34% year-to-date.
Ethereum was trading around $1,500, after losing nearly 7% in the past week.
Dogecoin was trading at 8 cents, after losing more than 9% in the past week.
Live Coverage begins here