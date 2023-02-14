STOCK MARKET NEWS: Ford layoffs, inflation data, Coke shares rise, oil slips

Oil reserves hit 1983 low after Biden's sell, price of crude plummets

The price of oil continues to fall on Tuesday, slipping roughly 1.5% to under $80 a barrel after the Biden administration announced another sale of oil from the Energy Department's Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).

According to the announcement, there are 26 million barrels set to be delivered to the market from April 1 to June 30, which will take the number of barrels in the reserve to a new low dating back to 1983.

Unlike the largest-ever drawdown of the SPR that Biden announced in response to Russia's war in Ukraine, the latest release of 26 million barrels is in response to a requirement included in two laws enacted by Congress during the Obama administration under the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2015 and the Fixing America's Surface Transportation (FAST) Act.

The announcement comes ahead of a potential uptick in gas prices as the U.S. nears the summer driving season.

Currently, West Texas Intermediate crude is off approximately 2% year-to-date after slipping around 14% the last year.