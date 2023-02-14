STOCK MARKET NEWS: Ford layoffs, inflation data, Coke shares rise, oil slips
Investors digest the latest read on consumer inflation along with a fresh basket of earnings. Oil in focus as President Biden prepares to sell millions of oil from the strategic petroleum reserve. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
The price of oil continues to fall on Tuesday, slipping roughly 1.5% to under $80 a barrel after the Biden administration announced another sale of oil from the Energy Department's Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).
According to the announcement, there are 26 million barrels set to be delivered to the market from April 1 to June 30, which will take the number of barrels in the reserve to a new low dating back to 1983.
Unlike the largest-ever drawdown of the SPR that Biden announced in response to Russia's war in Ukraine, the latest release of 26 million barrels is in response to a requirement included in two laws enacted by Congress during the Obama administration under the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2015 and the Fixing America's Surface Transportation (FAST) Act.
The announcement comes ahead of a potential uptick in gas prices as the U.S. nears the summer driving season.
Currently, West Texas Intermediate crude is off approximately 2% year-to-date after slipping around 14% the last year.
The Ford Motor Company will cut around 3,800 jobs in product development and administration across Europe to cut global costs be more competitive in the electric vehicle market.
One in nine jobs will be lost including 2,300 at the carmaker's Cologne and Aachen sites in Germany, 1,300 in the UK and 200 in the rest of Europe.
The U.S. group will retain around 3,400 engineers in Europe, while cuts in the UK, which amount to one in five of the workforce there, will be mostly at the carmaker's research center in Dunton, southeast England.
The cuts in Germany equate to around 12% of the workforce. Ford said it intended to achieve the job reductions through voluntary programs.
The consumer price index for January rose more than expected year-over-year, up 6.4%, while prices held compared to the prior month. The latest read presents ongoing challenges for the Federal Reserve's inflation battle.
