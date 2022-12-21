STOCK MARKET NEWS: Stocks rise for a second day, Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to extradition

AMC abandons talks to acquire bankrupt Cineworld's theaters

Symbol Price Change %Change AMC $5.18 0.10 2.03 CNNWQ $0.05 -0.01 -15.00

Cinema chain AMC Entertainment Holdings said on Wednesday it was no longer in talks to acquire some theaters owned by now bankrupt Cineworld Group following initial discussions with some lenders.

AMC said the earlier talks were focused on the acquisition of certain theater assets of Cineworld in the United States and Europe, which would be financed partly through issuance of its preferred stock and debt financing provided by the lenders.

AMC in August announced its preferred share APE as a special dividend for shareholders and a means to raise capital in the future. The company listed these shares in New York under the ticker 'APE'.

During the discussions, AMC said Cineworld did not provide any confidential or non-public information, analyses, compilations, forecasts, among other documents to the lenders.

AMC added that a definitive deal had not been reached related to any proposal to the debtors in the Cineworld cases and there was no assurance that it would resume talks.

Cineworld did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.