Elon Musk creates Twitter poll on $1.7T spending bill, says it's 'unlikely' in best interest of the people

Billionaire Elon Musk shared his thoughts Tuesday night on the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill presented by Congress.

The Twitter chief put up a poll up on the social media site asking people if the bill should be approved and offered his own thoughts on it.

The poll asked: "Should Congress approve the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill?" As of early Wednesday morning, more than 1.6 million Twitter users voted and 75.4% said "no," while 24.6% said "yes."

Musk shared his own opinion on the matter writing, "I’m in favor of a small spending bill to keep things running, but common sense suggests that it be the least amount required through the holidays."

He further slammed the bill saying, "Railroading through a giant spending bill that almost no one has read is unlikely to be in the best interests of the people."

Federal lawmakers made the massive $1.7 trillion spending bill public on Tuesday morning. Lawmakers have until the end of the week to pass the proposed legislation that would fund the government through September.

A deal is needed in order to avoid a government shutdown.

Some lawmakers voiced complaints about the turnaround time to read the 4,155 page bill that contains $858 billion in defense spending and $772.5 billion in non-defense discretionary spending.

Musk has been presenting polls and results on various topics including the recent one asking of he should step down as CEO of Twitter.

After the poll ended, 57.5% voted in the affirmative.

Musk followed through on his promise tweeting, "I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!"

FOX Business' Aislinn Murphy contributed to this report.