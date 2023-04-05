STOCK MARKET NEWS: FedEx cost cuts, ADP jobs data, Walmart investor day, gold nears record
Investors digest ADP’s private sector jobs report ahead of Friday’s government data, Walmart hosts investor day, FedEx shakeup combines units in cost saving move, J&J shares rise on talc lawsuit settlement, gold nears all-time high. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
Bed Bath & Beyond is starting a new vendor consignment program with ReStore Capital, a Hilco Global company. Under this new, third-party agreement, ReStore Capital will purchase up to $120 million, on a revolving basis at any given time, of pre-arranged merchandise from the company's key suppliers to supplement inventory levels already sold at Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY.
ReStore Capital is a credit-focused investment manager providing creative financing solutions in the consumer, retail, commercial, wholesale and manufacturing industries.
“Our new vendor consignment program enables us to increase our inventory position in top items that customers are buying and improve the customer experience. This capital-light solution can allow us to strengthen merchandise availability and better fulfill demand," said CEO Sue Gove.
Conagra Brands Inc raised its full-year profit forecast on Wednesday, as the Slim Jim beef jerky maker bets on price increases to shield its margins at a time when demand for its frozen foods and snacks showed signs of weakening.
These price increases have boosted profits at Conagra, which is now also benefiting from easing inflation in commodity prices including those of meat and other proteins. The company's gross margin rose 325 basis points to 27.2% in the reported quarter.
However, higher grocery and food prices have forced some consumers to trade down from branded packaged food products to cheaper, private-label alternatives, denting sales volumes at Conagra.
Conagra said it expected fiscal 2023 adjusted per-share profit between $2.70 and $2.75, compared with its prior forecast of $2.60 to $2.70.
U.S. stock averages are mostly lower on Wednesday after the ADP report showed job growth in the private sector slowed.
Meanwhile, banking shares are still down in the wake of JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon’s warning yesterday that the turmoil engulfing the financial sector is not over yet and will ripple throughout the economy for many years.
In commodities, the price of oil is down, hovering near $80.52 a barrel as gold moves up around $2,039.50 per ounce, closing in on an all-time high of $2,069.40 per troy ounce set in 2020.
The U.S. services sector slowed more than expected in March as demand cooled, while a measure of prices paid by services businesses fell to the lowest in nearly three years, giving the Federal Reserve a boost in the fight against inflation.
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Wednesday that its non-manufacturing PMI fell to 51.2 last month from 55.1 in February. A reading above 50 indicates growth in the services industry, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the economy. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the non-manufacturing PMI decreasing to 54.5.
The PMI remains above the 49.9 level which the ISM says over time indicates growth in the overall economy. Nevertheless, the softer-than-expected reading, coming on the heels of continued weakness in manufacturing activity last month, increases the risk of a recession this year.
Walmart Inc on Tuesday said it expects about 65% of its stores to be serviced by automation by the end of its fiscal year 2026, just days after revealing plans to lay off more than 2,000 people at facilities that fulfill online orders.
The announcement, amid the U.S. retail giant's annual investor meeting in Tampa, Florida, comes as Walmart increasingly uses its huge stores to handle online-order deliveries and invests heavily in automation to speed up order processing at its e-commerce fulfillment facilities.
It was not immediately clear if this move would lead to more layoffs at the country's biggest private employer, with about 1.7 million U.S. workers and another 60,000 abroad. The company said the moves would reduce the need for lower-paid roles.
Seadrill Ltd missed Wall Street revenue and profit forecasts.
Total operating revenue fell 15% to $228 million in the fourth quarter; analysts expected $255.68 million.
The operating loss was $7 million compared to an operating profit of $20 million a year ago.
On a per share basis, the quarterly adjusted loss was 46 cents per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of five analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 40 cents per share.
Seadrill added approximately $187 million of order backlog during the quarter, bringing the total as of Dec. 31, 2022 to approximately $2.3 billion.
Reuters contributed to this report.
Schnitzer Steel topped Wall Street revenue estimates but missed on profit.
Fiscal second quarter revenue fell 3% to $756 million, which is higher than the estimated $698.47 million.
Net income was $4 million, down from $38 million a year ago.
On a per share basis, the company reported profits of 14 cents per share, $1.24 lower than the same quarter last year when Schnitzer Steel reported EPS of $1.38. Profits of 22 cents per share were anticipated by the two analysts providing estimates for the quarter.
Recycled metals demand and selling prices strengthened throughout the quarter in both the export and domestic markets amid stronger global steel demand, tight availability of scrap, strong rebar demand in Turkey, and inventory restocking, Schnitzer said.
Reuters contributed to this report.
FedEx will combine almost all of its ground, air and other operations by next year as part of a $4 billion cost cutting plan.
The package delivery company said Wednesday that FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Services and other FedEx operating companies will be rolled into a single entity by June 2024 in a companywide reorganization. FedEx Freight, the company's freight transportation services division, will continue as a stand-alone company within Federal Express Corp.
Raj Subramaniam will serve as president and CEO of the combined organization. John Smith will become president and CEO of U.S. and Canada ground operations at FedEx Express and assume leadership of surface operations across the FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, and FedEx Freight businesses. Richard Smith will serve as president and CEO, airline and international at FedEx Express, overseeing all other regions and FedEx Logistics.
The company expects to realize permanent cost reductions of $4 billion from the reshuffle at some point during fiscal 2025.
U.S. private employers hired far fewer workers than expected in March, suggesting that the labor market was cooling.
Private employment increased by 145,000 jobs last month, the ADP National Employment report showed on Wednesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private employment increasing 200,000.
Data for February was revised higher to show 261,000 jobs added instead of 242,000 as previously reported.
KPMG LLP is spinning out of Cranium, a cutting-edge software company that enables organizations to secure their artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.
Cranium was developed within KPMG’s startup incubator — KPMG Studio — and in collaboration with AI Security experts in the firm’s Advisory practice.
“Cranium is KPMG Studios’ inaugural spinout and exemplifies the firm’s commitment to cultivating innovative solutions that solve complex client challenges," said Cliff Justice, KPMG U.S. National Leader, Enterprise Innovation.
