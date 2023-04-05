STOCK MARKET NEWS: FedEx cost cuts, ADP jobs data, Walmart investor day, gold nears record

Bed Bath & Beyond launches $120M vendor consignment program

Symbol Price Change %Change BBBY $0.33 -0.02 -6.19

Bed Bath & Beyond is starting a new vendor consignment program with ReStore Capital, a Hilco Global company. Under this new, third-party agreement, ReStore Capital will purchase up to $120 million, on a revolving basis at any given time, of pre-arranged merchandise from the company's key suppliers to supplement inventory levels already sold at Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY.

ReStore Capital is a credit-focused investment manager providing creative financing solutions in the consumer, retail, commercial, wholesale and manufacturing industries.

“Our new vendor consignment program enables us to increase our inventory position in top items that customers are buying and improve the customer experience. This capital-light solution can allow us to strengthen merchandise availability and better fulfill demand," said CEO Sue Gove.