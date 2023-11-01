Donna Kelce, Barefoot Wine target new NFL fans with Super Bowl rematch experience

When thinking of beverages related to football, wine is not usually the first one that comes to mind. However, a new demographic of football viewers has emerged in the NFL, and Barefoot Wine is using this opportunity to prove that, just like wine, one does not have to know everything about it to enjoy it.

Barefoot Wine is the official wine of the NFL, and it has enjoyed catering its products to consumers who are just starting to get into the NFL, whether it is because of a certain pop star or America's football mom.

Donna Kelce, the mother of NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce, became a household name earlier this year when her sons met in the Super Bowl, becoming the first brotherly duo to do so in league history. It was a moment when viewers wanted to see Donna Kelce thrive with the national spotlight all over her heading into the matchup.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

This notoriety has led Barefoot Wine to partner with Kelce ahead of a Super Bowl rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles that will take place at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 20 – the Kelce brothers pitted against each other once more.

The "Barefoot Bandwagon Box" is being introduced at the highly anticipated bout between two of the best teams in the league, where one lucky fan and three friends will be able to enter to enjoy the game with Donna Kelce and Barefoot's winemaker, Jen Wall.

"We’re all excited about it," Kelce told Fox Business. "Basically we just want everyone to know that, like football, you don’t have to be an expert on it to enjoy it. It’s the same thing with drinking wine. You can start out with the basics and enjoy yourself. It’s just easy to learn about it."

DONNA KELCE SITS NEXT TO ANOTHER FAMOUS FACE TO WATCH EAGLES PLAY COMMANDERS

Kelce said she likes her wine on the sweeter side, usually looking for the Riesling or Pinot Grigio Barefoot bottles when available. Barefoot also loves what Kelce stands for as this seasoned football mom that has been an inspiration to others.

"What we love about Donna is she’s also so welcoming to fans new and old, and she uniquely in the Super Bowl matchup with both her sons, it’s not really about cheering for one specific team in general. It’s about her love for the game, and her love for football," Beth Orozco, vice president at E. & J. Gallo Winery, Barefoot’s parent company, said.

"Donna is really the iconic football mom."

Kelce has a lot to raise a glass to even prior to her boys getting to play in the Super Bowl against each other, when Travis Kelce and the Chiefs came out victorious. The Kelce brothers have enjoyed fantastic careers that could put them in the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day, something their mother believes would be a true testament to the hard work she has seen them put in all these years.

Donna Kelce's fame has jumped to another level since Travis's relationship with Taylor Swift took over the NFL world, with the two being spotted conversing at games together. That has broadened new viewership to the league even more, bringing about a demographic that is likely very green when it comes to how football functions.

"I would imagine that they would be thrilled with any new viewership," Kelce explained. "I mean, how could you not be? Football is essentially easy to get involved with and enjoy and it’s exciting. The other thing, too, is that it’s just one of those things that you can dabble in to. You don’t have to be an expert in it.

"So I think it’s a fun thing for the NFL to get new viewership and I’m sure they’re extremely happy about it and I can’t see they’d have any issue with that at all."

While they might be looking for Swift and "Mama Kelce" in their suite on game days, the broadcasts are mainly focused on what is happening on the field. That is where Kelce comes in during that Chiefs-Eagles game in the "Bandwagon Box," breaking down the nuances and layers to the game while Wall can give details to each Barefoot Wine flavor available to enjoy.

It is the perfect synergy: Wine and the emerging, casual football fan.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"NFL is America’s sport," Orozco said. "It’s the number one league in the nation, and Barefoot Wine is the number one wine brand in the country. We are America’s most loved. So really, when you put the most loved wine and the most loved league, we really felt like it was a match made in heaven."