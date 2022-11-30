Expand / Collapse search
Williams Sonoma celebrates second annual National Peppermint Bark Day

National Peppermint Bark Day is December 1

The holiday season brings cold weather, holiday parties — peppermint-flavored everything.

Williams Sonoma’s peppermint bark is one of the items Americans tend to rave about from year to year. 

The tin box filled with peppermint-flavored bark has grown in popularity, allowing the brand to celebrate big on December 1, otherwise known as National Peppermint Bark Day.

For this year’s festivities, the brand will offer over 20 different peppermint bark flavors.

Those flavors include peppermint bark pretzel, peppermint bark s’mores, dark chocolate peppermint bark and even peppermint bark ice cream cake. 

Peppermint bark

The kitchen-essentials store releases its peppermint bark once a year, right around the holiday season.  (Williams Sonoma / Fox News)

Williams Sonoma’s famous treat hit the shelves in 1998 and has grown in popularity ever since. 

The chocolate bark is made with custom-blended Guittard chocolate and double-distilled oil of peppermint — and finished with bits of peppermint candy pieces on top. 

This year, on Dec. 1, 2022, stores will celebrate the second annual National Peppermint Bark Day as customers sample the sweet treat. 

Peppermint bark

Peppermint bark is a thin sweet treat that includes chocolate, peppermint oil and bits of peppermint candy on top.  (Williams Sonoma / Fox News)

The Williams Sonoma Bake Club is also taking part. 

The bake club tackles a new baking project every month to see who can come up with the best creation. 

This month’s activity: a peppermint bark board. 

Peppermint bark

This year, peppermint bark will be available in 20 different variations, including s'mores, dark chocolate and ice cream cake.  (Williams Sonoma / Fox News)

The company will be hosting a virtual "peppermint bark off" to see whose board takes home the prize of best creation. 

Tickets to enter the competition are $10.

The proceeds will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. 