Dolly Parton and Duncan Hines partner on cake mixes, frostings: 'Southern-style baking'

Dolly Parton has another dessert brand attached to her name and this time it’s Duncan Hines.

The instant cake mix company announced it has partnered with Parton to bring two unique cake mixes and buttercream frostings to life, which will be sold exclusively on shop.duncanhines.com while supplies last starting on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

DOLLY PARTON ICE CREAM RETURNS AHEAD OF HER NOVEL AND COMPANION ALBUM

Duncan Hines says this special collection of cake mixes and frostings is inspired by Parton’s "favorite family recipes" – coconut cake and banana pudding cake. It also includes collectible merchandise that fans will likely appreciate.

For $40, customers will get a Southern Style Coconut Flavored Cake Mix, a Southern Style Banana Flavored Cake Mix, a Creamy Buttercream Frosting, a Chocolate Buttercream Frosting, a collectible tea towel and spatula and custom recipe cards.

"I have always loved to cook and, growing up in the South, I especially love that authentic Mom and Pop kind of cooking," said Parton, 76, in a statement. "I am excited to launch my own line of cake mixes and frostings with Duncan Hines, bringing that sweet, Southern-style baking experience I enjoy to others."

DOLLY PARTON'S 76TH BIRTHDAY: HERE'S HER TIMELESS BEAUTY ROUTINE

The limited-edition collection offers Duncan Hines customers a chance to try the celebrity-inspired cake mixes and frostings before the items hit store shelves in March 2022.

Individually, the cake mixes have a suggested retail price of $2.19 and the frostings have a suggested retail price of $2.09, according to Duncan Hines – a baked goods label under the Conagra Brands, Inc. umbrella.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CAG CONAGRA BRANDS INC. 34.80 -0.24 -0.68%

Parton’s partnership with the cake company comes nearly two weeks after the country singer revived her partnership with Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, which brought back her limited-edition Strawberry Pretzel Pie flavor.

DOLLY PARTON'S BEST LIFE LESSONS AND QUOTES AHEAD OF HER BIRTHDAY

When Jeni’s initially debuted the flavor in 2021, the ice cream company had to restock the product after it quickly sold out.

"Duncan Hines is beyond thrilled to partner with Dolly Parton, one of the most revered and beloved women in the world, on a new line of products that are steeped in Southern comfort and inspired by Dolly's family recipes," said Duncan Hines Brand Director Audrey Ingersoll, in a company press release. "We are excited to see this partnership – facilitated by Dolly's licensing agency, IMG – evolve for years to come."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Parton’s two dessert partnerships are being promoted ahead of the release of her first novel and companion album "Run, Rose, Run," which both have release dates set in March.