Why 'mindful commuting' is trending and how it can work for you

Commuting to and from the job every day is almost always about more than just getting from home to workplace.

Whether you’re driving, taking public transit, walking or biking to work, the time you spend commuting each day can be used to boost your mental mindset, experts say.

FOX Business spoke with three such experts to learn more about today's "mindful commuting" trend, why it’s been catching on in career corners — and what you can do to incorporate the practice during your own trek to and from work.

Here's a deep dive.

What is mindful commuting?

Mindful commuting is a mental wellness practice that requires you to use your commute time to be fully present and engaged in the moment, said Christina Morrison, manager, HR Services with Insperity, based in Boston.

People often lapse into "autopilot" during commutes, navigating the journey without active awareness.

However, mindful commuting shifts the focus to a more intentional objective, said Morrison.

The trendy notion is prompting individuals to immerse themselves intentionally in the present experience — fostering more conscious and enriching engagement, she noted.

What are mindful commuting's benefits?

Being more in tune with your present surroundings and embracing the moment can boost your emotional and mental mindset, experts say.

"Mindful commuting can alleviate stress, promote relaxation and foster well-being," said Morrison.

"Further, it can better the overall commuting experience, turning what may often be perceived as wasted time into a valuable opportunity for personal development and self-care."

How can you use mindful commuting in daily routines?

Some methods for mindful commuting include listening to music, mediating or just enjoying your time taking in your surroundings and thinking about your day.

"I personally have been mindfully commuting for years," said Leigh Frame, PhD, MHS, associate director of the Resiliency & Well-being Center at The George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

"I use my time on the Metro to meditate with an app," she said.

The choices and methods for practicing mindful commuting are personal; it’s about achieving your own goals.

"Mindfulness does not require meditation," Frame said. "It is all about being in the present — not thinking about the future or the past."

"You can use the same techniques on public transit as well or focus on your breath or another simple meditation technique."

Those who drive to work can find ways to be mindful as well, she said.

"If you are driving, this could include being aware of your hands on the steering wheel and staying focused," she added. "No distracted driving — so put away the phone and maybe the podcast or audiobook that is too all-encompassing."

She added, "We should probably all be practicing mindful driving all the time."

If you’re walking to work, you could pipe in messaging from a mediation app; you could also use your walking time for more than just cardio.

"The simplest [thing] is to focus on a single sense, like listening to the sounds around you or notice putting each foot down," suggested Frame.

Using your commuting time with a more intentional wellness goal may shift your mindset to tackle your workday.

The practice may also help you optimize the time spent traveling to and from work.

"Rather than viewing commuting as wasted time, you can use this period for personal development and self-care activities such as listening to educational podcasts, practicing gratitude or setting intentions for the day ahead," Morrison with Insperity said.

What are some strategies as you try ‘mindful commuting’?

Here are four tips to think about in relation to this practice.

1. Be present

Do your best to maintain awareness of the present moment rather than getting lost in thoughts about the past or future.

"Gently bring your awareness back to these present-moment anchors whenever you notice you’ve started wandering into thoughts of the past or future," said Ofosu Jones-Quartey, co-head of mediation at Balance, a personalized meditation app that is part of Elevate Labs. He is based in Washington, D.C.

2. Practice conscious breathing

Incorporate this step as both a relaxation technique and a way to stay present.

"Conscious breathing can help reduce stress and promote a sense of calm during what might otherwise be a hectic or frustrating time," said Jones-Quartey.

"It’s natural for the mind to wander, but you can make a gentle effort to keep coming back to the rising and settling of each breath, shifting from shallow to deeper, steady breathing."

3. Strive for sensory awareness

Paying attention to the sights, sounds and smells around you, he also said, can bring a deeper sense of awareness and keep the mind interested in the present moment.

4. Practice self-compassion

Notice your inner monologue while you’re commuting.

How are you talking to yourself?

A typical commute that doesn’t incorporate mindfulness may lead to a stressed, harried and exasperated result.

"Many of us engage in critical, unkind self-talk as we move about our day, so see if it's possible to treat yourself with more compassion and kindness, talking to yourself and treating yourself as you would a friend," Jones-Quartey said.

"Remind yourself that despite the ups and downs of commuting and life in general, you are doing your best to take care of your life and responsibilities."

Why is mindful commuting trending?

Experts believe that with the return to traditional workplace settings, more employees are facing the prospect of commuting more regularly.

"Mindful commuting offers professionals yet another opportunity to integrate self-care and mental wellness into their daily routines," said Morrison of Insperity.

"This intentional approach to commuting aligns with the broader shift toward prioritizing mental wellness in the workplace, underscoring its relevance in contemporary work culture."

How does a mindful commute lead to a productive workday?

"Mindful commuting allows you to arrive in a fresh, calm mental state, ready to face even the most difficult situations," said Frame of The George Washington University.

"Now, it is not a superpower — but it certainly moves you in the right direction," she said, "and you will only get more benefits the more you use it."