Keep applying for 'reach jobs,' say experts, as you might actually land one of them

Every person seeking a job has read a description of an opportunity that sounded like the career of a lifetime.

No matter what field the job is in — everything from social media to marketing to law to business to education to advertising to tech and artificial intelligence — the best positions can seem elusive and swoon-worthy.

And while you may think that applying to these types of "reach jobs" is pointless, job experts say you never know what a recruiter could be looking for — that person could be you.

Two job experts shared with FOX Business their insights into reach jobs today, and why even in a tough economy, applicants might consider applying for them.

Here's why.

Applying to a dream job can open doors

If you are interested in a particular industry or company and you follow those entities on social media, check their career site for any open roles.

"If an opening for your dream role appears and you have at least some of the qualifications for it, take that opportunity to apply and see where it leads," Michael Steinitz, senior executive director of professional talent solutions at Robert Half, who’s based in Washington, D.C., told Fox Business.

"Though it might feel outside your comfort zone, you never know what qualifications a company is emphasizing and how you might fit in with their culture."

And if that exact role isn’t a fit, there could be other jobs in the pipeline. The only way to know about them is to get into the company’s job database.

Another plus in your favor: Human resources and hiring managers may consider certain skills of yours to be highly desirable, even if those skills are not mentioned in a job description.

"It’s not impossible for applicants to be offered a job even if they don’t match the exact qualifications for the role," Steinitz said.

"Depending on the industry and position, hiring managers can be open to finding an employee whose skills can be developed through training."

Employers need experience that’s diverse and interesting

Although the dream job may not align perfectly with your skillset and experience, it may still be worth applying in order to advance your career goals, experts say.

"The demand for talent is high and companies are still having trouble finding the talent they need," Steinitz said. "It can be difficult to find individuals who check every box."

When that happens, the applicant pools broaden and hiring managers might look for people who can contribute more than just technical skills, he indicated.

"Sometimes companies look for people with a different scope of experience to bring in fresh perspective and attitude."

"For example, they might prioritize hiring someone with the right soft skills or someone they see fitting in well with their culture," said Steinitz.

Also, a priority for companies now is creating a more diverse and creative team, according to many reports.

"While technical skills can always be taught, sometimes companies are looking for people with a different scope of experience to bring in fresh perspective and attitude," he said.

Tweaking your resume and cover letter can help

If you’re hoping to score an interview for that dream job of yours, it’s wise to update your resume to ensure that it’s polished and customized for the role.

"While it might not be necessary to build your resume from scratch for every job application, it’s important to tailor it so that you underscore your interest in a specific job and company," Steinitz told Fox Business.

As for the cover letter, that's where applicants should promote themselves, describe their ambition and express enthusiasm for a new role and a new company, Steinitz pointed out.

"It's good to tie in the elements of the job that match their unique skills and experiences," he also said.

To that point, emphasize the areas where you’ve excelled, what would make your contribution unique and include examples to highlight your talents, he said.

Networking can come in handy for that elusive job

If you happen to have a contact who knows someone at a desired company, it’s acceptable to reach out to that person.

You can share your interest in the company and a potential role — and see if they're open to making an introduction.

Alex Pisani, chief legal officer with Engage PEO based in Hollywood, Florida, said in today’s dynamic employment landscape, the ability to showcase versatility and resilience is key for those seeking to land a dream job.

"Leveraging your professional and personal network can improve your chances of being considered for reach positions."

"From a practical perspective, leveraging your professional and personal network can improve your chances of being considered for reach positions," said Pisani.

If you don’t have a shared connection with someone you’d really like to connect with, be sure your outreach includes a quick introduction of yourself and a specific note explaining why you’d like to connect, Steinitz with Robert Half suggested.

"This can take some extra effort, but it can increase your chances of breaking the ice with a new contact," he said.

Always keep your requests professional and don’t be overbearing.

If the person doesn't respond or does not wish to assist, respect those boundaries. And if you do snag an interview, use the opportunity to shine and show those you meet why you’re the best candidate.

"Once presented with an opportunity, candidates should use the interview process to demonstrate certain practical skills, such as problem-solving, clear communication and technical know-how," Pisani with Engage PEO told Fox Business.

"This can help bridge any potential gaps between required job qualifications and professional experience."

Be realistic about your chances

If the job description says 10 years of experience and someone has just one year — that’s likely out of reach, so keep your dream job expectations reasonable.

"Employers are generally optimistic about hiring in 2024."

"Applicants should take the time to evaluate their career accomplishments and see if they’re able to make a compelling case for a role by highlighting past results, transferable skills and a willingness to learn," said Steinitz with Robert Half.

Regarding today's tough job market, Pisani with Engage PEO noted, "Both employers and candidates should be aware of market conditions and job demand in their industry. This means that employers should give appropriate weight to transferable skills when considering candidates — and applicants should remain flexible throughout the hiring process."

And Steinitz with Robert Half said, "Despite a complex market, Robert Half's latest Demand for Skilled Talent report shows that job openings remain high … Almost 60% of the surveyed hiring managers indicated they are also planning on hiring for new roles in the first half of 2024."

He added that while "needs differ among each industry … our research shows that employers are generally optimistic about hiring in 2024 as they anticipate company growth and resuming projects that were put on hold."