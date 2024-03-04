Job challenge: So you're overwhelmed at work. Here are steps to take

It’s very common in today’s American workplace for employees to feel overwhelmed at work — which can lead to reduced productivity, decreased job satisfaction and both mental and physical reactions.

There are signs to be aware of that could signify that you’re headed for troubled waters.

FOX Business spoke to three career experts about how to manage your workload more effectively so that your job pressures don’t spin out of control.

Here’s what you need to know.

What are early signs of trouble on the horizon?

Each person and situation is different, of course.

But a few early signs that people are feeling overwhelmed on the job include increased errors on projects as they struggle to meet deadlines, a decrease of productivity due to heavy workloads and missing deadlines from being too swamped to prioritize efficiently, noted Amy Glaser, senior vice president at Adecco, based in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Mental health reactions could also be a sign that people are beginning to be overwhelmed.

"The initial signs that someone is becoming overwhelmed is that they are starting to feel anxious about their job and may start dreading even going to work," Nicholette Leanza, LPCC-S, a psychotherapist at LifeStance Health in Beechwood, Ohio, told FOX Business.

"They may begin to feel that they can’t get everything done that they’re expected to, which leads them to having a tough time concentrating on what they actually need to get done."

In addition, people may begin to have a difficult time getting a good night’s sleep because they can’t shut off their brain from worrying about their "to do" lists.

What are the physical and mental reactions to feeling overwhelmed?

Anxiety and stress can manifest in the body through headaches, stomach issues and fatigue, which can go hand-in-hand with irritability and just feeling burned out, said Leanza.

"Of course, all this is going to affect concentration — so people may begin to make more mistakes and have a tough time making decisions," she added.

Another result of "drowning" at work could be thinking more negatively about the job — as well as developing a fear of disappointing others, Leanza pointed out.

This combination of factors could make a bad situation at work even worse.

What are steps to take so work troubles don’t snowball?

If there is a situation where a manager is asking an employee to take on more work on top of everything else they're doing, experts say it’s acceptable for employees to speak up.

"They need to be assertive and let their boss know they are feeling overwhelmed and see if they can come up with a plan together to help them feel less stressed," Leanza told FOX Business.

To that point, some employees may feel afraid that if they tell their boss that they can’t take on any more work, they’ll be seen as a difficult employee or not a team player, but this philosophy cuts both ways.

"I am sure that a boss would rather have them set a boundary instead of seeing the employee quit and have to retrain someone else for the job," Leanza said.

"Managers also need to make sure they are nurturing a work environment where employees feel empowered to speak up when they're feeling overwhelmed."

Stephanie Douglass, chief people officer at Quizlet based in San Francisco, California, agreed that initiating a dialogue with a trusted supervisor or manager regarding feelings of overwhelm at work can serve as a pivotal initial step in addressing workload challenges.

"In this conversation, transparency is paramount," Douglass said. "Articulate your concerns and experiences candidly, offering concrete examples of tasks or projects contributing to your sense of burnout."

Another strategy to manage feelings of stress is to seek support from colleagues, mentors or your HR department.

"Talking to someone who can provide guidance or perspective on the situation can alleviate some sense of isolation or stress that you might feel," Douglass told FOX Business.

If the problem continues, what can happen?

Several negative consequences can happen for individuals, their colleagues and their employers if someone continuously feels overwhelmed at work, said Glaser with Adecco.

"When an individual feels swamped at their job, there’s a higher risk of miscommunication and strain across their teams, which can lead to inaccurate and delayed work," Glaser noted.

"Stress and anxiety can cause a decrease in performance, strained relationships and ultimately burnout in their roles."