Toughest job interview question of all: 'What can you improve about yourself?'

The goal of an interview is to assess a job candidate’s skillset and career achievements as part of determining whether that person might be a favorable addition to a company’s team and corporate culture.

An interview is also a mix of small talk and shop talk related to the candidate, the person's experience and the scope of the position that's open.

During the course of an interview, you may find yourself facing some tough questions — one of which could be to expand on what you perceive as your personal weaknesses.

How do you answer a question about what you can improve about yourself?

To be in a better position to address this thought-provoking query, two career experts shared their best advice. Here’s how you can be better prepared.

Why do interviewers ask questions about your areas of improvement?

Touting your achievements and providing a list of reasons why a company should hire you is easy to do — but a company will also want to learn about your shortcomings.

Employers need to know various sides of a potential hire.

"Job interviews serve as opportunities for companies to understand if you’re a good fit for their team as well as their company," Richard Wahlquist, chief executive officer at the American Staffing Association in Washington, D.C., told FOX Business.

"It can be intimidating to think about potential employers asking about areas that you would like to improve, but they’re not asking it to sabotage your interview."

Employers want to determine whether you're self-aware, whether you have a growth mindset and whether you can be a good team player.

How can showing a vulnerable side help you during an interview?

Instead of worrying about divulging your weaknesses, consider this an opportunity to show humility and your genuine side during your job application.

"No one wants to work with people who are just coasting through life or who think they know it all."

Consider the questions as a way the interviewer can learn more about you as a person.

"Employers also strongly value employees with high emotional intelligence," said Wahlquist. "They are looking for employees who are honest, transparent, self-aware — and who are not afraid to show a little vulnerability."

"Interviewers will remember the attitude a candidate presented in an interview long after they forget about degrees, awards and resumes."

How do you share what you can improve about your career?

Focus on your goal of self-improvement and a commitment to continuous learning.

For example, Wahlquist recommended you talk about improving and acquiring new technical skills, improving your leadership skills as a team member and a mentor, and improving your time management skills to better balance your professional and your personal life.

Also, be sure to portray yourself as eager to learn and able to take feedback professionally.

Being able to admit you don’t know everything is important.

"Your interview is your opportunity to demonstrate that you are an internally motivated, solutions-oriented person who looks for opportunities to take initiative," he added.

"Seize the opportunity, and you will be seen as someone who most employers would love to have on their teams."

Why should you be so open about your weaknesses during an interview?

Try not to recite trivial or cliché answers, such as, "My weakness is I don’t delegate work as much as I should" or "I wish I didn’t work through lunch as much."

Being genuine is the best card you have to play.

"The person interviewing you is trying to get to know as much as possible about you in a short period of time, so the more you can show who you really are, the better," said Bradley Aiello, director of career services at Universal Technical Institute in Bloomfield, New Jersey.

Also, he said being able to admit you don’t know everything is important.

"Business leaders want someone they can train and develop," Aiello told FOX Business.

"If you’re not able to identify areas you want to improve, or you pretend to know everything, you may come off as closed-minded or difficult to train."

What are some other non-conventional points you can bring up about yourself?

If the situation seems like a fit, Aiello said it’s acceptable to share a bit about your life outside of work, too.

"Don’t be afraid to talk about hard skills or hobbies that require patience and discipline," he said.

"Things like playing an instrument, woodworking, physical fitness or sports all require dedication, patience and discipline to improve," Aiello said.

"This can show a recruiter you are willing to put in the work to get better. Take pride in these skills and be sure to talk about them."