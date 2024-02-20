Your job offer has been rescinded. Now what do you do?

Imagine that you nailed the interviews, your references checked out, you negotiated your salary and you were extended a job offer — but then, a few days later, you received the unfortunate news that your job offer has been rescinded.

Many people don't have to imagine this. It's happened to them.

While the experience can be frustrating and disappointing, there are smart ways to handle this — and the next steps you should take — if it does happen to you.

Two career experts revealed why such an event may happen, why job candidates should not take it personally — and how to bounce back from the experience.

Keep your composure if you get this news

If an employer withdraws a job offer even after it's been extended and you've accepted it, your initial reaction should be calm and professional.

There could be other open positions at that company — and you don’t want to appear as a hot head.

"I know it’s easier said than done, but try not to panic," said Sarah Doody, career expert and founder of Career Strategy Lab in Salt Lake City, Utah.

"One key tip," she said, "is to inquire about other potential positions that might be a good fit for you."

There could be other opportunities at the same organization and showing your calm demeanor can only work in your favor.

"Advocate for yourself and explore different avenues within the organization to keep your options open," Doody said.

Why are job offers sometimes withdrawn?

There can be several factors that may cause an offer to be withdrawn.

Sometimes it’s due to budget constraints.

Or, it may be due to a shift in the market and company priorities.

"More often than not, the reasons have nothing to do with you as a candidate and more to do with changes that happened internally at the company," Doody noted.

Companies don’t move a candidate along in the interview process unless they’re seriously considering that candidate, said Doody.

"The hiring process is expensive and time-consuming as employees take time away from their jobs to conduct interviews, review resumes and more," she added.

What if it’s due to something on your end?

Companies perform due diligence on candidates — and if you think you’re going to pass off inflated credentials or facts about your experience and education that are untrue, more likely than not you will be caught by company investigators.

"Consider it a lesson for the future to be more honest in what you communicate about your skills and experience."

"If a job offer is rescinded because information is uncovered in the final reference checks or due diligence, then it’s going to be very difficult to rebuild trust with that company," Doody indicated.

"If this happens to you, consider it a lesson for the future to be more honest in what you communicate about your skills and experience."

What if an offer was canceled due to financial issues on the firm's end?

In some cases, a job offer could be withdrawn due to a contingency situation — such as funding that wasn't secured or an account that didn't land that would have supported your intended position.

"If a job offer is withdrawn due to budget constraints or financial reasons, you can bet they are feeling despondent, too," said Peggy Klaus, a leadership expert and communication expert. She is president of Klaus & Associates in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

She is also the author of two bestselling books, "BRAG! The Art of Tooting Your Own Horn Without Blowing It" and "The Hard Truth About Soft Skills: Workplace Lessons Smart People Wish They’d Learned Sooner."

"Express empathy and understanding, and if you want to keep the possibility of future employment open, inquire about revisiting the offer at a later time when circumstances improve, and make sure to follow up on a consistent basis."

What are the recommended steps before quitting your job?

Don’t quit your current job without a new offer in writing and all the paperwork has been signed, explained Doody.

"Of course, there’s no guarantee that after you quit your job, the new job offer might be rescinded," she said.

"However, you can minimize the risks of finding yourself unemployed if you wait for as long as possible to quit your current job," she said.

What happens if you already gave notice at your old job?

Again, it’s crucial to remain calm, said leadership expert Klaus.

"It’s really difficult not to feel unsettled when a job you thought you had has fallen through, especially if you’ve already given notice at your current job, and not react impulsively," she said.

Here are some tips for executing a smart strategy.

1. Assess the feasibility of extending the notice period at your current job

While your employer may not be receptive to keeping you on, it’s worth a try, Klaus said.

"You don’t know unless you ask. Maybe your boss is having a hard time filling your niche position — or if you’re a superstar, they may want to keep you for as long as possible."

2. Consider an interim role

If you can’t return to your old job, try seeking temporary employment while continuing the job search, Klaus recommended.

3. Work your network

Reach out to mentors, colleagues or professional networks for advice and support.

"Their insights and perspectives can offer valuable guidance during this challenging time," Klaus added.

4. Use this situation as a life lesson

Continually reassess your job search strategy.

"Identify areas for improvement and refine your approach to increase your chances of securing a suitable opportunity in the future," Klaus noted.

5. Remain positive

Remember that setbacks are temporary and trust in your abilities to overcome challenges and find a rewarding career path, said Klaus.

The bottom line: Navigating the complexities of a rescinded job offer requires a blend of professionalism, resilience and strategic thinking, said Klaus.

"By understanding common reasons for offer withdrawal, remaining composed during challenging circumstances and evaluating available options thoughtfully, you can mitigate the impact of setbacks and chart a positive course toward career goals," she said.