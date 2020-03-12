Who are Lori Loughlin’s daughters?

“Full House” actress Lori Loughlin has two daughters with her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli.

Continue Reading Below

Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying approximately $500,000 to create nonexistent positions for their daughters on the University of Southern California’s crew team, even though neither had ever taken part in the sport. The parents are expected to go to trial in October 2020.

WHO IS LORI LOUGHLIN’S HUSBAND, MOSSIMO GIANNULLI?

They allegedly sent photos of their daughters on ergometers, or rowing machines, on different dates, months apart, court papers show.

The parents have consistently pleaded not guilty.

LORI LOUGHLIN'S DAUGHTERS WILL REPORTEDLY BE CALLED TO TESTIFY IN COLLEGE BRIBERY CASE

Isabella Rose Giannulli, 21, and 20-year-old Olivia Jade Giannulli were admitted to USC in 2017 and 2018, respectively. Both reportedly dropped out of school after the scandal came to light.

Isabella Rose Giannulli, who goes by “Bella” on her social media accounts, is an aspiring actress who boasts an Instagram following of roughly 277,000 people.

WHAT MADE LORI LOUGHLIN FAMOUS?

She has kept a relatively low profile since the news broke about her parents.

Meanwhile, Olivia Jade Giannulli is an active vlogger on YouTube, where she has 1.94 million subscribers, and social media, where she boasts a following of approximately 1.3 million.

The youngest Giannulli daughter is a social media influencer who had sponsorship deals with major brands including Sephora, Marc Jacobs Beauty, Smashbox Beauty Cosmetics, Dolce & Gabbana, Amazon and Smile Direct Club, Variety reported.

She took a hiatus from her YouTube account following her parents’ arrest but returned in December 2019.

WHAT IS LORI LOUGHLIN’S NET WORTH?

“Welcome back to my YouTube channel, obviously I’ve been gone for a really long time,” she told her followers in a two-minute video posted in early December. “I’m terrified to make this video and come back… but I want to start taking smaller steps in the right direction.”