What is Lori Loughlin’s net worth?

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli will go to trial in October alongside six other parents as part of the college admissions scandal trials, a federal judge announced Thursday.

TV actress Loughlin and her fashion designer husband have been accused of paying $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California (USC) as recruits to the rowing team even though neither was a rower.

The couple, along with almost 50 other people -- including actress Felicity Huffman -- were charged in March 2019.

Loughlin, who first became famous for her role as Aunt Becky on the TV series “Full House,” was estimated to be worth about $8 million last year, according to Forbes at the time.

Meanwhile, her husband Giannulli was estimated to be worth about $80 million.

Aside from her role on “Full House,” which aired from 1988 to 1995, Loughlin is probably best known for her regular appearances on the Hallmark Channel.

She has starred in many of its movies -- including several Christmas movies and its “Garage Sale Mystery” movie series -- as well as its television series “When Calls the Heart,” according to IMDb.

Loughlin also starred on Netflix’s reboot of “Full House” -- “Fuller House” -- from 2016 to 2018.

However, after she was charged in March, Hallmark and Netflix dropped Loughlin from their shows and future projects.

In 2017, Loughlin had also starred in an advertisement for HP alongside her daughter Olivia Jade. HP later removed the ad from the internet after the scandal broke.

In a statement, the company told Variety last year, “HP worked with Lori Loughlin and Olivia Jade in 2017 for a one-time product campaign. HP does not currently have a relationship with either of them.”

This report contains material from previous FOX Business stories.