What made Lori Loughlin famous?

Lori Loughlin, a married mother of two, is most recently associated with a sweeping college admissions scandal that implicated she and her husband, and about 50 other parents as well.

But the Hollywood veteran was famous for her roles on the small screen long before she became embroiled in controversy.

The 55-year-old had a small role in a 1971 episode of “The Smith Family,” which starred Henry Fonda and Ron Howard, according to IMDb. She had an uncredited role in 1979 TV Movie “Too Far to Go,” and played the character of “Sue Landa” in a 1982 episode of “Matt Houston.”

Loughlin seemed to really get her start in 1980, when she starred as “Jody Travis” in TV series “The Edge of Night,” a role she held until 1984.

She played one of the main characters, “Abby,” in 1985 horror film “The New Kids,” and starred alongside Kelly Preston and several other big names in “Secret Admirer,” a comedy released that same year.

Loughlin continued the upward trajectory and, in 1988, landed the role of Becky Katsopolis in “Full House.” She stayed with the show until 1995, and became known on the show as “Aunt Becky,” after marrying John Stamos’ character, “Uncle Jesse.”

From 1995 to 1996, she played alongside Tony Danza in the short-lived show, “Hudson Street,” and kept busy with more than a dozen roles from 1997 to 2002.

She played “Ava Gregory” in “Summerland” and “Dr. Joanna Lupone” in “In Case of Emergency.”

Loughlin starred in The CW reboot of "90210" from 2008 to 2012, as the character of “Debbie Wilson.”

But aside from her stint with “Full House,” Loughlin is arguably best known for her work with the Hallmark Channel, starring in several movies and shows, such as “When Calls the Heart," series and the “Garage Sale Mystery,” movie series.

Loughlin’s recently returned to her career roots, reunited with most of the “Full House” cast for a reboot, “Fuller House,” although IMDb indicates she hasn’t starred in an episode since 2018.

FOX Business reporter Ann Schmidt contributed to this report.