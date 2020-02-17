Who is Lori Loughlin's husband, Mossimo Giannulli?

Mossimo Giannulli is a fashion designer who most recently made headlines for his alleged involvement in a sweeping college admissions scheme that implicated more than 50 other parents, including his actress wife, Lori Loughlin.

Giannulli reportedly dropped out of the University of Southern California, where he was studying architecture, in 1987 and founded Mossimo Supply Co. out of a garage in Newport Beach, California, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The brand went public in 1996, at which point its value skyrocketed to roughly $275 million, according to the report.

He signed a licensing deal in March 2000 to sell the clothing line at Target stores, where the Mossimo brand became virtually synonymous with the big-name chain, THR reported. He sold the brand to Iconix Group in 2006.

Giannulli and Loughlin tied the knot in a small ceremony in 1997, two years after meeting at a restaurant, according to Cosmopolitan.

"We showed up in ski hats and sweatpants," Loughlin told People in 2002. "It was cold, and the sun was coming up. It was beautiful."

They have two daughters together, Bella Rose and Olivia Jade, and Giannulli has a son of his own, Gianni Giannulli, according to multiple reports.

Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of shelling out approximately $500,000 to have their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as purported crew athletes, even though neither had ever taken part in the sport. They allegedly sent photos of their daughters on ergometers, or rowing machines, on different dates months apart, court papers show.

They have consistently maintained their innocence.

The Associated Press contributing to this report.