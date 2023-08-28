White Castle expands breakfast menu, introduces limited-time French Toast Slider, Cheddar Cheese Rings

White Castle has a brand-new addition to their breakfast menu: the French Toast Slider.

The Midwestern food chain announced on Monday that the sandwich will feature "slider-sized" cinnamon French toast, American cheese and a freshly-cooked egg. Customers can choose to add either hickory-smoked bacon or sausage to the slider.

Along with the French Toast Sliders, the chain is also offering Cheddar Cheese Rings. The rings – which resemble the chain's Chicken Rings – are filled with cheddar and can be bought in 3-piece, 5-piece and 10-piece orders.

Both menu additions are only available for a limited time.

"White Castle has been innovating for over 100 years, starting with the Slider that remains an inspiration for Cravers everywhere," White Castle Vice President Jamie Richardson said in a press release. "We are fortunate to have the best restaurant operations leaders in the business, and we can't wait to serve up these new additions to our Anything, Anytime menu."

"But come and try ‘em quick – they are here for a limited time only," Richardson added.

The beloved 102-year-old chain tested the breakfast slider both internally and with customers.

"As a culinary team, we believe innovation can start by looking at something people love and considering how to deliver it in a new way," Director of Product Innovation Phillip Bach explained. "In this instance, we started with a slider sized version of French Toast and worked on re-imagining it as a complete breakfast Slider sandwich.

"After testing first with internal team members and then customers, we returned to the kitchen to refine the sandwich to ensure we were serving up a Craveable Slider that people can't get anywhere else!" the chef added.

The chain did not disclose how much the breakfast sliders will cost, but the Cheddar Cheese Rings will start at $2.99 plus tax. For a limited time, customers can also purchase 10 hamburger sliders for $8.99 plus tax, or $9.99 plus tax in New York and New Jersey.