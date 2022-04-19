White Castle celebrates 101st anniversary of the slider

The slider is getting pretty old.

White Castle announced a new menu item that's actually based on a very old menu item. In fact, it's based on one of the very first items the restaurant chain offered.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The 1921 Slider is inspired by the first hamburger White Castle sold back in 1921, according to a press release.

Lisa Ingram, CEO of White Castle, said, "My great-grandfather came up with many brilliant ideas as he launched White Castle in 1921 and in the decades to follow. Thanks to him, innovation has been part of our DNA from the very beginning, and he would be so pleased to see that our team members' drive to innovate is as strong as ever."

TACO BELL ANOUNCES RETURN DATE FOR MEXICAN PIZZA

The 1921 Slider is topped with cheddar cheese, onions tomato, lettuce and pickles. It was first tested in the Cincinnati, Ohio, area last year and the company has decided to add it to more menus across the nation, including Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Arizona, New Jersey and Florida.

The slider will appear on menus in New York starting in June.

"The 1921 Slider brings our menu full circle to the hamburger that started it all," said Lynn Blashford, chief marketing officer for White Castle. "It's been so popular in our limited release that we can't wait for Cravers in all of our restaurant markets to enjoy this fresh take on our 101-year-old slider recipe."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Blashford continued, "We're excited to give our customers this additional menu option that harkens back to our beginning. Although we've made a lot of updates over 10 decades, the all-new 1921 Slider comes as close as ever to that very first slider with a few new twists."