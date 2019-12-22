'Wheel of Fortune's' Vanna White laughs off question about hosting her own show

Vanna White laughed off the idea of hosting her own show after filling in for her "Wheel of Fortune" cohost Pat Sajak when asked about it on a podcast last week.

"Don't tell me that! I'm happy turning my letters," White said when PR guru and author Randall Kenneth Jones brought up the idea of her hosting her own show after her contract with "Wheel" expires in 2022.

White filled in for longtime “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak as he recovered from surgery for a blocked intestine that put him out of commission in November.

"I was kind of thrown into a position that I wasn't prepared for, but the show must go on. Pat had to have emergency surgery for a blocked intestine and our producer came to me and said, 'How would you feel about hosting the show?' and for some reason I said, 'Okay,'" White said.

She also discussed how the long-running game show has the power to change contestants' lives.

"We have paid off student loans, people have gone on honeymoons, they have bought their first house. We really change lives, and that's what's so fun about my job. It's a happy job," White said. "It's refreshing and it's for the family."

Sajak revealed Friday that he thought he might die during his health scare.

“I think this must be death,” he said in an interview on "Good Morning America," recalling his time in laying in the hospital bed. "This must be what death is like."

Sajak has hosted "Wheel of Fortune" for nearly 38 years since taking over the longest-running game show in 1981. White joined as the official "letter-turner" a year later, and the two have co-hosted the show ever since.

FOX Business' Matthew McNulty and Shawn M. Carter contributed to this report.