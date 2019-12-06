‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant gets Nashville trip after game show loss

Kristen Shaw's luck is turning around after she lost $10,000 worth of prizes including a trip to Nashville on "Wheel of Fortune" because of a technicality.

L.J. Whalen, a director at Nashville-based tourism company Adventureworks, recruited local hospitality companies to give Shaw a trip to Music City, including plane tickets, hotel accommodations and tickets to the Grand Ole Opry, according to USA Today.

“Our hospitality community is close-knit, and we’d love to show Ms. Shaw and the nation we’re more than boot-stomping and beer drinking,” Whalen told USA Today. “This is what we do. We give second chances. And we are not going to make you solve a puzzle to claim it.”

Shaw lost $1,950 in cash and the trip, which was valued at about $8,000 because she word “and” in her final answer during a puzzle game in “Wheel of Fortune,”

The fluke occurred during a segment that asks contestants to list each word that appears in the puzzle as their turn comes around. “Right, football, left and Sally," Shaw said. But that was wrong because Shaw’s answer included the word “and,” so her final answer ended with “and” instead of the correct word, “Sally.”

Even host Pat Sajak seemed to feel bad: “Most times, I caution people not to add anything, and then you maybe didn't even hear yourself say it, but you threw an ‘and’ in there with the last thing and we have to go by the rules,” he said.

Shaw said she plans to visit Nashville with her mother but hasn’t yet picked a date.

