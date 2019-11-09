Vanna White hosts "Wheel of Fortune" while Pat Sajak recovers from surgery

Vanna White will fill in for longtime “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak as he recovers from surgery for a blocked intestine.

White, who has co-hosted the syndicated game show since 1982, will temporarily host the show while Sajak recovers for the next two weeks, according to the show's official Twitter account.

The show is currently filming "Disney Week" at its studio in Los Angeles, with Mickey Mouse himself taking over White's usual role of turning the letters.

The show said it was forced to cancel Thursday’s taping because of Sajak’s surgery.

“Our taping on Thursday was canceled because host Pat Sajak underwent successful emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine," the tweet said. "He is resting comfortably and looking forward to getting back to work. Taping resumed today as scheduled and Vanna White has stepped in as host."

Sajak has hosted “Wheel of Fortune” for nearly 38 years since taking over the longest-running game show in 1981. White joined as the official “letter-turner” a year later, and the two have co-hosted the show ever since.

Both Sajak and “Jeopardy’s” Alec Trebek have dealt with health issues as of late, with Trebek somehow not missing a show despite announcing in September that he was undergoing a second round of chemotherapy for pancreatic cancer.

Trebek hosted “Wheel of Fortune” for one week in August 1980, filling in for original host Chuck Woolery, who led the show from its start date in 1975 until Sajak took over hosting duties in 1981.

