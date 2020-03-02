What made Meghan Markle famous?

Meghan Markle rubs elbows with the British royal family, and she is a prominent figure among Hollywood and Buckingham Palace alike. But before she was the Duchess of Sussex, Markle was a force of her own as a working actor and personality.

Markle, 38, married Prince Harry, the younger of Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ two sons, in May 2018, just weeks after as she wrapped her seventh and final season as Rachel Zane on the USA Network show, “Suits.”

Markle started with the show in 2011, but she appeared on the small screen years earlier, when she was just a child.

Her earliest appearance was a feature on Nickelodeon in the early 1990s, when she disapproved of an Ivory Dishwashing Liquid commercial that focused on women doing dishes, according to Inside Edition.

She later starred in small role in an episode of “Married… with Children.” She played “student sitting on stage” in a 1995 episode titled “The Undergraduate,” according to IMDB.

She played the role of a character named “Jill” in a 2002 episode of General Hospital, and had roles in several other small movie roles and TV episodes, including “CSI:NY,” CW’s remake of “90210,” for which she played a character named “Wendy,” ABC’s “Castle," “Without a Trace,” “The League,” and “Fringe,” her IMDB page shows.

Add her stint on NBC’s “Deal or No Deal,” where she worked as one of the women who held the briefcases, Markle had a wide-range of small-screen jobs.

After 2010, her career began to change as she became involved in bigger-name films, such as “Horrible Bosses,” starring Jennifer Aniston and Jason Sudeikis, and “Remember Me,” which starred Robert Pattinson.

Markle’s roles also got bigger over the years.

She played the main character in a 2016 Hallmark Channel movie, “When Sparks Fly,” and she starred in the thriller “Anti-Social.”

In 2018, she co-starred in “A Random Encounter,” which, tells the a story about a woman — Markle’s roommate — on her own quest to find “prince charming.”

Aside from her film and TV roles, Markle has starred in a number of commercials, for big companies, including Tostitos and Reitmans jeans.

Officials announced Monday, that Markle and Harry will make what is expected to be their final appearance as active royals on March 9, when they join the Queen and other members of the Royal family for Commonwealth Day.

The Sussexes announced in January they would be stepping back from their roles and would be splitting their lives between the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada, where Markle will be close to one of her longtime gal pals, Jessica Mulroney.

Come March 31, Markle and Harry will lose their status as active members of the Royal family, but they will keep their titles of Duke and Duchess.